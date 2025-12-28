Directed by Lee Chang-Min, Cashero is a fantasy superhero South Korean drama that is now streaming on the OTT. This series follows a young man who is a civil servant. However, he possesses superpowers inherited from his father. But, soon, he learns, his power is directly connected with the money. Every time he uses his power, he loses money. Now, he must navigate his way to fulfil his dreams or serve humanity, all while dealing with his proposition with cash and fighting the villains.

When and Where to Watch Cashero

The series is now streaming on Netflix, with all 12 episodes available. The viewers will need an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Cashero

This series revolves around Kang Sang-Woong (Lee Jun-Ho), a civil servant, who is seeking to buy his dream home with his girlfriend, Kim Min-Sook (Kim Hye-Jun). He further inherits the superpowers from his father, with the abilities and skills to serve humanity. However, things get complicated when these powers come with a direct proportion to the physical money he holds.

Hesitant to use his powers, Kang Sang-Woong is then recruited by a lawyer and head of the South Korean Coalition of Superheroes to fight the criminal association, which has been hunting the superheroes and snatching their powers for profit. Now, he must navigate his life through public duty and manage his financial stability.

Cast and Crew of Cashero

Written by Hoon Lee and No Hye Ok, this series stars Lee Jun-Ho in the lead role. Other cast members include Kim Hye-Jun, Kim Hyang-Gi, Kim Byeong-Cheol, Kang Han-Na, and more. The members behind visual effects are Ross Calder and Romain Besnard.

Reception of Cashero

The series has recently landed on the digital screens and has received a remarkable response. The IMDb rating of the series is 7.3/10.