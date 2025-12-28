Technology News
English Edition

Chainsaw Man Hindi OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Popular Anime for Free

Watch Chainsaw Man and The Reze Arc in Hindi as Denji’s devil-hunting adventure continues online in India

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 28 December 2025 17:35 IST
Chainsaw Man Hindi OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Popular Anime for Free

Photo Credit: MX Player

Chainsaw Man streams Hindi India; Denji hunts devils; watch online

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Chainsaw Man Reze Arc Hindi OTT release details India
  • Chainsaw Man Season One streams on MX Player multilingual now
  • Released November 14, 2025; average response, IMDb 4.9
Advertisement

Chainsaw Man is an anime which is based on Tatsuki Fujimoto's hit manga. The story is about the high intensity battles, emotional depth, and psychological chaos which makes it a quite talked one in the recent past years. It shows the gritty world of the unpredictable twists, and strikes with the perfect animation style that has internationally won the fan base. With the hindi dubbed release, some viewers experience the wild journey of Denji. It is a gripping tale with emotions, actions, and more to it.

When and Where to Watch

Chainsaw Man Season 1 is streaming on Amazon MX Player now in Hindi and Japanese languages.

Trailer and Plot

The story takes you to Denji, who is a struggling teenager under debt. His life gets changed when he merges with a companion, Pochita, who is loyal. Their merger gets them into incredible power which transforms the part of his body into chainsaws who turns into the devil hunter.

In a government organisation, they are tasked with the dangerous devils inside. In the Reze Arc, Denji unites with Reze. She is a charming girl who gets ease in his troubling life. Her mysterious past would lead to the most emotionally intense and action-filled.

Cast and Crew

The anime stars Kikunosuke Toya as Denji, Fairouz Ai as Power, Tomori Kusunoki as Makima, and Shogo Sakata as Aki. Reina Ueda added to film as Reze for the four week November arc. It has been animated by the studio MAPPA. Tatsuya has directed it. Hiroshi has written it along with other writers.

Reception

This show is very popular over different social media platforms with an IMDb rating of 8.3 out of 10.

 

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OTT, MX Player
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Athibheekara Kaamukan Is Streaming Online: All You Need to Know About the Malayali Romance Drama

Related Stories

Chainsaw Man Hindi OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Popular Anime for Free
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. The Most Exciting Exoplanet Discoveries of 2025: Know the Strange Worlds
  2. Dhandoraa OTT Release: When, Where to Watch the Telugu Social Drama
#Latest Stories
  1. This Strange New Crystal Could Power the Next Leap in Quantum Computing
  2. The Most Exciting Exoplanet Discoveries of 2025: Know the Strange Worlds Scientists Have Found
  3. Chainsaw Man Hindi OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Popular Anime for Free
  4. Athibheekara Kaamukan Is Streaming Online: All You Need to Know About the Malayali Romance Drama
  5. Dhandoraa OTT Release: When, Where to Watch the Telugu Social Drama Movie Online
  6. Cashero Is Streaming Online: Know Where to Watch This South Korean Superhero Series
  7. A Thousand Blows Season 2 OTT Release: Know When, Where to Watch the British Historical Drama
  8. Mi Savitribai Jotirao Phule OTT: Know When and Where to Watch the Marathi Biographical Series
  9. Photon Microchip Breakthrough Hints at Quantum Computers With Millions of Qubits
  10. NASA Spots Starquakes in a Red Giant Orbiting One of the Galaxy’s Quietest Black Holes
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »