Astronomers reached an important benchmark in 2025, when more than 6,000 exoplanets beyond our solar system had been confirmed, a measure of how quickly the field had expanded since its inception three decades earlier. Powered largely by NASA's Kepler mission and the Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite, the findings exposed a galaxy teeming with surprising worlds. Astronomers discovered planets around two suns, rocky worlds that were littering space with rubble and bizarre atmospheres where none should be found. Taken together, these results demonstrated that planetary systems around the Milky Way are far more diverse and extreme than our own solar system.

From Tatooine Worlds to K2-18b: Exoplanet Discoveries That Sparked Wonder and Debate

According to a Space.com report, some of the year's most surprising finds came from planets orbiting binary stars. Astronomers identified several “Tatooine-like” worlds, including 2M1510 (AB) b, a planet circling two brown dwarfs about 120 light-years away. Its inclined orbit was discovered via an unusual wobble in the stars' motion, indicating that it has endured a violent past punctuated by close brushes with other stars.

NASA's James Webb Space Station's data last year had indicated the presence of life-related gases in K2-18b, and there was an explosive discussion over it at that time. However, studies later explained these with non-life reasons, highlighting this limitation of current technology.

2025's Planetary Insights: From Rocky Worlds to Stars Tearing Planets Apart

Closer to home, new instruments sharpened views on nearby systems like that around Proxima Centauri, identifying small rocky planets around the nearest star to the sun. At the same time, astronomers found planets that were so close to their stars that they were in the process of being pulled apart, shedding long, gassy or dusty tails like comets.

From newborn giant planets still forming to ancient stars tearing planetary remains apart, 2025 offered rare glimpses into every stage of a planet's life, showing how much remains to be understood.