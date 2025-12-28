Mi Savitribai Jotirao Phule is an upcoming Marathi TV show that is set to drop on the digital screens soon. This show will revolve around the life of Savitribai Phule, a pioneering school teacher, who, along with her husband, Jotirao Phule, opened the country's first girls' school. The series will explore their fight against caste inequality and gender intricacies. Likewise, their battle for basic human rights and feminism will also be highlighted in the series. This show is set to explore themes of feminism, patriotism, and education.

When and Where to Watch Mi Savitribai Jotirao Phule

This TV show will premiere on January 5, 2026, exclusively on JioHotstar. Fresh episodes will be aired on a daily basis.

Official Trailer and Plot of Mi Savitribai Jotirao Phule

Set in the backdrop of 19th-century Maharashtra, this TV will explore the journey of the revolutionary Savitribai Phule, a pioneering teacher, who was born in the year 1831. She was one of the females who received an education when girls were not allowed to get one.

She, along with her husband, Jotirao Phule, embarked on a journey to fight for the marginalised communities, girls education, and gender inequality. Together, they opened India's first female-centric school. Also, she founded many orphanages and other organizations that supported women's empowerment and enhanced social changes within the society.

Cast and Crew of Mi Savitribai Jotirao Phule

The show has been produced by Dr. Kohle's Jagdamba Creations, where it stars Madhurani Gokhale Prabhulkar as Savitribai Phule, while Dr. Amol Kohle is portrayed as Jotiroa Phule. Other prominent cast members include Chaitrali Gupte, Swapnil Rajshekhar, Savita Malpekar, Sunil Godbole, and more.

Reception of Mi Savitribai Jotirao Phule

This TV show is yet to be released on the digital screens; henceforth, the IMDb rating is currently unavailable.