The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered has crossed four million players, Bethesda has confirmed. The remastered version of the 2006 RPG reached the milestone in just four days of release. Oblivion Remastered was announced and launched simultaneously across PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X on April 22. The game has since become a hit on Steam, as well, recording over 200,000 peak concurrent players on the platform.

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered Crosses 4 Million Players

Bethesda confirmed the official player count for The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered in an X post on Saturday. “We are so grateful to the over 4 million of you that have already ventured into Cyrodiil with Oblivion Remastered. Thank you!” the studio said.

— Bethesda Game Studios (@BethesdaStudios) April 25, 2025

The number includes players across all supported platforms, with a sizable chunk likely contributed by Xbox Game Pass members. The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered launched day and date on Microsoft's game subscription service, where PC Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can access it for free.

Oblivion Remastered a Hit on Steam

Despite being on Game Pass, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered is a big hit on Steam, as well. According to SteamDB charts, the game has now crossed 200,000 peak concurrent players on the platform. Over 74,000 players are in the game at the time of writing.

The Bethesda RPG is currently one of the most played games on Steam, with only heavy hitters like Counter-Strike 2, PUBG: Battlegrounds and Dota 2 getting more players in the last 24 hours.

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered was shadow dropped on April 22 after several leaks pointed to the project being readied for launch this month. The remaster updates the original game with enhanced graphics, with in-game assets rebuilt in Unreal Engine 5.

It also brings improvements to gameplay and UI, adding new quality-of-life features that modernise the RPG. The remaster comes with the base game, Shivering Isles and Knights of the Nine story expansions and additional downloadable content, including the infamous Horse Armor Pack. Oblivion Remastered is now available on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X.