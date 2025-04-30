Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Far Cry 4 Gets Free 60 FPS Patch on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X Ahead of Game Pass Launch

Far Cry 4 Gets Free 60 FPS Patch on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X Ahead of Game Pass Launch

Far Cry 4 released on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox 360 and Xbox Series S/X in 2014.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 30 April 2025 15:26 IST
Far Cry 4 Gets Free 60 FPS Patch on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X Ahead of Game Pass Launch

Photo Credit: Ubisoft

Far Cry 4 is set in a fictional Himalayan country named Kyrat

Highlights
  • The 60fps update is now available to PS5 and Xbox Series S/X users
  • Far Cry 4 is launching on Xbox Game Pass on April 30
  • Ubisoft is also discounting Far Cry 4 across different storefronts
Advertisement

Far Cry 4, the open-world first-person shooter from Ubisoft, has received an update a decade after its release that boosts the performance of the game on current-generation consoles. With the new patch, the game now runs at 60fps on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X. Developed by Ubisoft Montreal, Far Cry 4 released on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox 360 and Xbox Series S/X in 2014.

Far Cry 4 60 FPS Patch Released

Patch 1.08 is a free update that brings 60fps performance on current-gen consoles. PS5 users first spotted the update and posted about it online, before Ubisoft confirmed it on Tuesday.

“Far Cry 4 will now run at 60 frames per second on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PS5 Pro, thanks to a free update deployed today,” the company said in a blog post. “Whether you're wingsuiting out of a gyrocopter for an aerial incursion or wielding a rocket launcher atop an elephant as you charge into battle, the beautiful scenery and unbridled chaos have never been so inviting on console.”

With the free patch, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X users will be able to dive into the game's Himalayan setting and enjoy smoother gameplay. The game was previosly capped to 30fps performance on current-gen consoles. The update arrives just when Far Cry 4 is joining Xbox Game Pass. The game is available on Microsoft's subscription service starting Wednesday, April 30.

Far Cry 4 Discounted

Additionally, Ubisoft announced that Far Cry 4 would be going on sale on different platforms. The game will get deep discounts on PlayStation Store from April 23 to May 7, on Xbox from April 20 to May 5 and Ubisoft Store from April 29 to May 20.

On PlayStation Store, the game is currently priced at Rs. 299, with an 85 percent discount on its Rs. 1,999 retail price. PS Plus Extra and Premium members can also play the game for free as part of the Game Catalog.

This is not the first time Ubisoft has released a 60fps patch for an older title on modern consoles. Last year in November, the French studio rolled out a free 60fps update for Assassin's Creed Syndicate. Prior to that, Ubisoft had released free 60fps patches for Assassin's Creed Origins and Odyssey, as well. In 2023, the company released a 60fps patch for Far Cry 5 on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X.

Far Cry 4 is set in a fictional Himalayan country of Kyrat, based on Nepal and Bhutan, and follows the story of Ajay Ghale, who returns to his homeland in the middle of a civil war and fights against the oppressive regime of dictator Pagan Min.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Far Cry 4, Ubisoft, PS5, Xbox Series, PC, Game Pass, Far Cry 4 60fps Patch
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
WhatsApp Will Soon Offer Secure AI Access via Meta's Private Processing Technology

Related Stories

Far Cry 4 Gets Free 60 FPS Patch on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X Ahead of Game Pass Launch
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 60 Pro With MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme SoC Debuts in India
  2. EA Lays Off Hundreds of Workers, Cancels Titanfall Game
  3. Amazon Launches All-New Kindle Paperwhite in India With These Features
  4. Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 Starts Tonight: All You Need to Know
  5. iPhone Production Said to Have Begun at New Tata Plant, Foxconn Close Behind
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung's One UI 8 Update Will Reportedly Introduce an AI-Powered Video Summarisation Feature
  2. Vivo T3 Ultra Price in India Drops Again; Goes on Sale at This Price From May 1
  3. iPhone 17 Air Spotted in Leaked Hands-on Video, Appears to Be Slimmer Than the iPhone 16 Pro
  4. EA Lays Off Hundreds of Workers at Respawn and Other Studios, Cancels Titanfall Game
  5. Google Teases New Gemini Features and a More Personalised Assistant Ahead of Google I/O 2025
  6. iPhone Production Said to Have Started at New Tata Plant, Foxconn Close Behind as Apple Looks to India
  7. Varunan OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Tipped to Launch in July With Exynos 2500 SoC
  9. Apple Watch SE to Be Refreshed With Bigger Displays, Larger Cases: Report
  10. Far Cry 4 Gets Free 60 FPS Patch on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X Ahead of Game Pass Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »