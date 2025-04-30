Far Cry 4, the open-world first-person shooter from Ubisoft, has received an update a decade after its release that boosts the performance of the game on current-generation consoles. With the new patch, the game now runs at 60fps on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X. Developed by Ubisoft Montreal, Far Cry 4 released on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox 360 and Xbox Series S/X in 2014.

Far Cry 4 60 FPS Patch Released

Patch 1.08 is a free update that brings 60fps performance on current-gen consoles. PS5 users first spotted the update and posted about it online, before Ubisoft confirmed it on Tuesday.

“Far Cry 4 will now run at 60 frames per second on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PS5 Pro, thanks to a free update deployed today,” the company said in a blog post. “Whether you're wingsuiting out of a gyrocopter for an aerial incursion or wielding a rocket launcher atop an elephant as you charge into battle, the beautiful scenery and unbridled chaos have never been so inviting on console.”

30 FPS? Fucking cute. Now, lean in…

Far Cry 4 just whispered its way to a smooth 60 FPS upgrade on current gen consoles.

Let the chaos seduce you.



Oh, and one more thing.

FC4 discounts are popping up everywhere 🏷️ pic.twitter.com/qHdKFkJcZK — Far Cry (@FarCrygame) April 29, 2025

With the free patch, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X users will be able to dive into the game's Himalayan setting and enjoy smoother gameplay. The game was previosly capped to 30fps performance on current-gen consoles. The update arrives just when Far Cry 4 is joining Xbox Game Pass. The game is available on Microsoft's subscription service starting Wednesday, April 30.

Far Cry 4 Discounted

Additionally, Ubisoft announced that Far Cry 4 would be going on sale on different platforms. The game will get deep discounts on PlayStation Store from April 23 to May 7, on Xbox from April 20 to May 5 and Ubisoft Store from April 29 to May 20.

On PlayStation Store, the game is currently priced at Rs. 299, with an 85 percent discount on its Rs. 1,999 retail price. PS Plus Extra and Premium members can also play the game for free as part of the Game Catalog.

This is not the first time Ubisoft has released a 60fps patch for an older title on modern consoles. Last year in November, the French studio rolled out a free 60fps update for Assassin's Creed Syndicate. Prior to that, Ubisoft had released free 60fps patches for Assassin's Creed Origins and Odyssey, as well. In 2023, the company released a 60fps patch for Far Cry 5 on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X.

Far Cry 4 is set in a fictional Himalayan country of Kyrat, based on Nepal and Bhutan, and follows the story of Ajay Ghale, who returns to his homeland in the middle of a civil war and fights against the oppressive regime of dictator Pagan Min.