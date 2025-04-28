Technology News
  Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Sells 1 Million Copies in 3 Days, Becomes Highest Rated Game of 2025

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Sells 1 Million Copies in 3 Days, Becomes Highest Rated Game of 2025

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has also reached a peak concurrent player count of over 1,20,000 on Steam.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 28 April 2025 19:12 IST
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Sells 1 Million Copies in 3 Days, Becomes Highest Rated Game of 2025

Photo Credit: Kepler Interactive/ Sandfall Interactive

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is a turn-based RPG

Highlights
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 released on April 24
  • The RPG is available on Xbox Game Pass
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 sold 5,00,000 copies in one day after launch
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, the new turn-based RPG from Sandfall Interactive, has sold one million copies in three days of launch. Publisher Kepler Interactive confirmed the milestone in an X post on Sunday, marking a phenomenal achievement for the new IP. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has also become the highest rated game of 2025 on review aggregator website Metacritic, surpassing acclaimed games like Blue Prince, Split Fiction and Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Sells 1 Million Copies

Kepler Interactive confirmed the RPG had crossed one million in sales on Sunday. The update came after the publisher announced the game had surpassed 5,00,000 units sold in one day after it launched on April 24. “Thank you for believing in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.” the official handle of the game on X posted Sunday.

It's a remarkable achievement for a new IP, especially considering Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is Sandfall Interactive's first game. With the overwhelmingly positive player response, the sales figure is likely to rise quickly in the coming days.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has also had a successful launch on Steam. The game has reached a peak concurrent player count of over 1,20,000 on the platform — another impressive figure considering the turn-based RPG is available on Xbox Game Pass.

Highest Rated Game of 2025

The game's commercial performance is matched by its critical reception. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has become the best reviewed game of 2025. On Metacritic, the RPG is sitting at an overall score of 92, making it the top-rated game of the year so far ahead of indie roguelike puzzle game Blue Prince and co-op action-adventure title Split Fiction. On OpenCritic, Clair Obscur is the highest rated game of 2025, too, with an overall scroe of 91, ahead of Split Fiction and Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 released across PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X on April 24. PC Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can access the game for free. The turn-based RPG takes inspiration from Japanese games from the genre like Final Fantasy. Set in a dark fantasy world, the game follows volunteers of Expedition 33 who set out to destroy the Paintress, a goddess who threatens to wipe out all life on the planet.

Comments

Further reading: Clair Obscur Expedition 33, Kepler Interactive, Sandfall Interactive, Game Pass, Steam, PC, PS5, Xbox Series
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Sells 1 Million Copies in 3 Days, Becomes Highest Rated Game of 2025
Comment
