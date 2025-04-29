Technology News
Elden Ring Has Sold 30 Million Copies in 3 Years, FromSoftware Announces

Elden Ring is FromSoftware's most profitable franchise, comfortably beating Dark Souls 3 and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 29 April 2025 15:00 IST
Elden Ring Has Sold 30 Million Copies in 3 Years, FromSoftware Announces

Photo Credit: Bandai Namco/ FromSoftware

Elden Ring was released on PC and consoles in 2022

Highlights
  • Elden Ring won Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2022
  • FromSoftware will release spinoff title Elden Ring Nightreign on May 30
  • Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree expansion released in 2024
Elden Ring, the groundbreaking action-RPG that released in 2022, has sold 30 million copies, developer FromSoftware announced Monday. The game reached the sales milestone three years after its launch, signalling it was still going strong. Elden Ring is comfortably the highest selling game from the Japanese studio, which is currently working on a spinoff title, Elden Ring Nightreign.

Elden Ring Sales Cross 30 Million

FromSoftware confirmed Elden Ring had sold 30 million units in a post on X Monday, thanking players who continue to explore the Lands Between. “Dearest Tarnished, we are profoundly thankful for your lasting devotion. May your path be forever guided by the Grace of Gold,” the official Elden Ring account said in the post.

Elden Ring reached the 30 million sales mark in just over three years since it launched in February 2022. The last five million units were sold in the past 10 months, which shows the action-RPG is still going strong years after release. Elden Ring hit 25 million units sold in June 2024, days ahead of the launch of its first and only major expansion, Shadow of the Erdtree.

The expansion, which added new story content, a new map area, new enemies, boss fights and more, received widespread acclaim at launch and became the highest rated expansion ever on Metacritic. Shadow of the Erdtree was also controversially nominated for the top prize of Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2024, eventually losing out to Astro Bot. Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree went on to sell a whopping five million copies worldwide in just three days of release, and has likely sold a lot more since then.

Elden Ring's Future 

Elden Ring is by far the most profitable franchise for developer FromSoftware, comfortably beating Dark Souls 3 (released in 2016) and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (2019), both of which sold over 10 million units. In fact, Elden Ring has now surpassed the total sales number for the entire Dark Souls franchise, which has shipped over 27 million copies across three games.

FromSoftware, however, has no plans for a sequel to its biggest game, even though it has multiple projects in development. FromSoftware president and Elden Ring director Hidetaka Miyazaki said in December 2024 that the studio was focussed on other projects. “We don't have any particular plans for Elden Ring 2,” he had said at the PlayStation Partner Awards 2024 Japan Asia event at the time. The game director, however, left the door open for future pieces of media within the Elden Ring IP in some form. “I would like to tell you that we are not ruling out the development of the IP ‘Elden Ring' in some form in the future,” Miyazaki said.

Days later, however, FromSoftware announced Elden Ring Nightreign, a spinoff multiplayer co-op action survival title, at The Game Awards 2025. The game is set for launch on May 30 across PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X.

Comments

Further reading: Elden Ring, Elden Ring Sales, FromSoftware, Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree, Elden Ring Nightreign, Bandai Namco, PC, PS5, Xbox Series
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC Tipped to Offer Improved Ray Tracing and AI Performance; Specifications Leak

