Sony revealed the release date, new story details and new gameplay for Sucker Punch's Ghost of Yotei in a surprise announcement on Wednesday. The action-adventure title, a follow-up to 2020's Ghost of Tsushima, is coming exclusively to PlayStation 5 on October 2. The second trailer for the game details the protagonist Atsu's quest for revenge against six masked outlaws who killed her family and left her for dead, and shows off stunning visuals, new weapons and more.

Ghost of Yotei Release Date Announced With New Trailer

The new trailer, titled “The Onryō's List,” features a mix of gameplay and in-game cinematics and charts Atsu's path of vengeance. A gang of outlaws, known as the Yotei Six, killed her family and left her dying, pinned to a burning tree. But Atsu survived, left home and trained to fight and hunt. Sixteen years later, she's back in Ezo with a list of six names — The Snake, The Oni, The Kitsune, The Spider, The Dragon and Lord Saito.

The premise is a familiar revenge story, seen in films like Kill Bill, or the recently released Assassin's Creed Shadows. The game will track Atsu as she hunts down the Yotei Six one by one and strikes off their names from her list. On her way, she'll also explore the Ezo region surrounding Mount Yotei and forge new allies.

The trailer also showed a new spear weapon for Atsu, stunning environments and a new gameplay mechanic that lets players step into Atsu's past.

“In Ghost of Yōtei, we've built upon and evolved the way you explore the open world, offering even more freedom and variety than in Ghost of Tsushima,” Sucker Punch said in a PlayStation Blog post announcing the release date and new details for the game. “You'll choose which leads to follow as you pick which Yōtei Six member you want to hunt down first.”

In addition to the main quest, Atsu can also hunt down bounties, seek out weapon sensei to learn new skills and explore the wilderness. Some of the side activities from Ghost of Tsushima will return, Sucker Punch said — perhaps the Haiku writing? Atsu will also be able to put down a campfire anywhere in the open world and rest, much like Red Dead Redemption 2.

Ghost of Yotei will come in standard, digital deluxe and collector's editions

Photo Credit: Sony/ Sucker Punch

Ghost of Yotei Pre-Order Details, Editions

Finally, Sucker Punch also revealed pre-order details for Ghost of Yotei. The game will be available to pre-purchase starting May 2 at 10am local time. Players can choose between a standard edition, a digital deluxe version and a collector's edition.

Pre-ordering any edition will grant players a unique in-game mask and a set of seven PSN avatars featuring concept art of Atsu and each member of the Yotei Six at launch. PlayStation Store pre-orders will get the avatars immediately.

The digital deluxe edition will include in-game bonuses like The Snake's armor set and an alternate dye for the starting armor, a unique horse color and unique saddle dye, an in-game Charm, gold Sword Kit and an early unlock of Traveler's Maps.

The collector's edition can only be pre-ordered on direct.playstation.com in supported regions, or at select retailers in other markets. In addition to all pre-order bonuses and digital deluxe edition benefits, the collector's edition will come with replicas of Atsu's Ghost mask, her sash, and the Tsuba from her katana; a pouch of coins and instructions to play Zeni Hajiki, a skill-based game in Ghost of Yotei; a foldable papercraft ginkgo tree with a wolf at its base; and a set of four 5 x 7-inch art cards featuring the sash, the wolf, Atsu's Ghost mask and key art from the game.

Ghost of Yotei arrives exclusively on PS5 on October 2 and is available to wishlist on the PlayStation Store.