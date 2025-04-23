Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Ghost of Yotei Sets October 2 Release Date, New Trailer Reveals Revenge Story, Pre Order Details and More

Ghost of Yotei Sets October 2 Release Date, New Trailer Reveals Revenge Story, Pre-Order Details and More

The new trailer details the protagonist Atsu’s quest for revenge against six masked outlaws who killed her family.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 23 April 2025 20:16 IST
Ghost of Yotei Sets October 2 Release Date, New Trailer Reveals Revenge Story, Pre-Order Details and More

Photo Credit: Sony/ Sucker Punch

Ghost of Yotei is set in Ezo, present-day Hokkaido

Highlights
  • Ghost of Yotei takes place in 1603, in the lands surrounding Mount Yotei
  • Pre-orders for the game will go live on May 2
  • Ghost of Yotei will task players with hunting down six masked outlaws
Advertisement

Sony revealed the release date, new story details and new gameplay for Sucker Punch's Ghost of Yotei in a surprise announcement on Wednesday. The action-adventure title, a follow-up to 2020's Ghost of Tsushima, is coming exclusively to PlayStation 5 on October 2. The second trailer for the game details the protagonist Atsu's quest for revenge against six masked outlaws who killed her family and left her for dead, and shows off stunning visuals, new weapons and more.

Ghost of Yotei Release Date Announced With New Trailer

The new trailer, titled “The Onryō's List,” features a mix of gameplay and in-game cinematics and charts Atsu's path of vengeance. A gang of outlaws, known as the Yotei Six, killed her family and left her dying, pinned to a burning tree. But Atsu survived, left home and trained to fight and hunt. Sixteen years later, she's back in Ezo with a list of six names — The Snake, The Oni, The Kitsune, The Spider, The Dragon and Lord Saito.

The premise is a familiar revenge story, seen in films like Kill Bill, or the recently released Assassin's Creed Shadows. The game will track Atsu as she hunts down the Yotei Six one by one and strikes off their names from her list. On her way, she'll also explore the Ezo region surrounding Mount Yotei and forge new allies.

The trailer also showed a new spear weapon for Atsu, stunning environments and a new gameplay mechanic that lets players step into Atsu's past.

“In Ghost of Yōtei, we've built upon and evolved the way you explore the open world, offering even more freedom and variety than in Ghost of Tsushima,” Sucker Punch said in a PlayStation Blog post announcing the release date and new details for the game. “You'll choose which leads to follow as you pick which Yōtei Six member you want to hunt down first.”

In addition to the main quest, Atsu can also hunt down bounties, seek out weapon sensei to learn new skills and explore the wilderness. Some of the side activities from Ghost of Tsushima will return, Sucker Punch said — perhaps the Haiku writing? Atsu will also be able to put down a campfire anywhere in the open world and rest, much like Red Dead Redemption 2.

yotei ghost

Ghost of Yotei will come in standard, digital deluxe and collector's editions
Photo Credit: Sony/ Sucker Punch

Ghost of Yotei Pre-Order Details, Editions

Finally, Sucker Punch also revealed pre-order details for Ghost of Yotei. The game will be available to pre-purchase starting May 2 at 10am local time. Players can choose between a standard edition, a digital deluxe version and a collector's edition.

Pre-ordering any edition will grant players a unique in-game mask and a set of seven PSN avatars featuring concept art of Atsu and each member of the Yotei Six at launch. PlayStation Store pre-orders will get the avatars immediately.

The digital deluxe edition will include in-game bonuses like The Snake's armor set and an alternate dye for the starting armor, a unique horse color and unique saddle dye, an in-game Charm, gold Sword Kit and an early unlock of Traveler's Maps.

The collector's edition can only be pre-ordered on direct.playstation.com in supported regions, or at select retailers in other markets. In addition to all pre-order bonuses and digital deluxe edition benefits, the collector's edition will come with replicas of Atsu's Ghost mask, her sash, and the Tsuba from her katana; a pouch of coins and instructions to play Zeni Hajiki, a skill-based game in Ghost of Yotei; a foldable papercraft ginkgo tree with a wolf at its base; and a set of four 5 x 7-inch art cards featuring the sash, the wolf, Atsu's Ghost mask and key art from the game.

Ghost of Yotei arrives exclusively on PS5 on October 2 and is available to wishlist on the PlayStation Store.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Ghost of Yotei, Sucker Punch, PS5, Sony, PlayStation
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Sennheiser HD 505 Over-Ear Headphones With Open-Back Design Launched in India

Related Stories

Ghost of Yotei Sets October 2 Release Date, New Trailer Reveals Revenge Story, Pre-Order Details and More
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 13T Display Details Revealed Ahead of April 24 Launch
  2. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Will Reportedly Arrive With This Processor
  3. Apple's iPhone 17e Is Already Nearing Trial Production, Tipster Claims
  4. Redmi Turbo 4 Pro to Pack 7,550mAh Battery; Harry Potter Edition Teased
  5. Honor GT Pro With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chip, 7,200mAh Battery Launched
  6. Baidu Reportedly Launches Xinxiang AI Agent for Android Smartphones
  7. Ghost of Yotei Is Coming to PS5 on October 2, Pre-Orders Go Live Next Week
#Latest Stories
  1. Ghost of Yotei Sets October 2 Release Date, New Trailer Reveals Revenge Story, Pre-Order Details and More
  2. Tesla Says India's 100 Percent Car Tariffs Make Customers Anxious
  3. Apple, Meta Fined as EU Presses Ahead with Tech Probes
  4. Sennheiser HD 505 Over-Ear Headphones With Open-Back Design Launched in India
  5. Motorola’s Upcoming Devices Will Reportedly Feature Perplexity, Microsoft AI Apps
  6. Apple’s New Siri Chief Enlists Vision Pro Talent to Start Comeback Bid
  7. Instagram Co-Founder Says Mark Zuckerberg Saw App’s Growth as ‘Threat’
  8. Realme Buds Air 7 Pro With Active Noise Cancellation, IP55 Rating Launched
  9. Baidu Launches Xinxiang AI Agent for Android Devices in China, iOS Version Expected Soon: Report
  10. Malaysia's Prime Minister Meets Binance Founder Changpeng Zhao to Discuss Web3, Blockchain Strategy
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »