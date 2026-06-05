Apple has expanded its Arcade gaming service with four new titles and revealed five more games that are scheduled to arrive later this month and in July. The latest additions include football, business simulation, card, and virtual pet games, while upcoming releases will bring new quiz, strategy, fishing, city-building, and drawing experiences to subscribers. Apple Arcade's catalogue now includes more than 200 games that can be accessed without advertisements or additional purchases.

Apple Arcade New Games Announced

The Cupertino-based tech giant announced that Mini Football Legends, My Talking Tom 2+, Coffee Inc 2+, and FreeCell Solitaire: Card Game+ are now available on Apple Arcade. The four titles bring a mix of sports, simulation, virtual pet, and card game experiences to the subscription service.

Apple also announced that Family Feud Pocket will arrive on June 30. Based on the popular television game show, the title will feature single-player and multiplayer modes, along with daily challenges.

The company has scheduled four more additions for July 2: Dungeon Crawler+, Creatures of the Deep+, Pocket City 2+, and Draw It+. Apple said these titles will be available through Apple Arcade without advertisements or in-app purchases.

Apple Arcade Price in India, Availability

Apple Arcade is available in India for Rs. 99 per month and includes a one-month free trial. Buyers of a new iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV also receive three months of access to the service at no additional cost.

The gaming subscription is also included in Apple One bundles. The Individual plan is priced at Rs. 195 per month, while the Family plan costs Rs. 365 per month and can be shared with up to six family members.

Notably, the Arcade Originals titles can be played on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro. App Store Greats titles are available on iPhone, iPad, and Apple Vision Pro. Support for individual games may vary depending on device compatibility.