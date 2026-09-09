Apple Product Roadmap Through 2029: iPhones, Macs, Smart Glasses and More Tipped

Apple is planning to launch a series of new devices by the end of this year and next year, according to a report. The company is expected to refresh its iMac and MacBook Pro with the latest M6 processor. Moreover, the Cupertino-based tech giant is also said to be planning to introduce its first HomePod model with a touchscreen and multiple AI-powered features by the end of this year. The first iPad Mini with an OLED display is also said to be in the works. This comes as Apple prepares to host its ‘Surprise and Shine' event on Wednesday, during which the new iPhone 18 Pro series and the iPhone Duo could be unveiled.

Apple's Product Roadmap for 2026 and 2027 (Expected)

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has shared Apple's detailed product roadmap for 2026 and 2027. Gurman writes that the Apple TV 4K set-top box and HomePod Mini 2 could be launched alongside the iPhone 18 Pro series during the Surprise and Shine event or shortly after. By the end of 2026, the company is expected to unveil its first iPad Mini model with an OLED display, which is said to be “one of the biggest updates” in the product's history.

Apart from this, Apple will reportedly refresh the iMac and the 14-inch MacBook Pro model with its latest M6 chipset. The company is also expected to unveil the first MacBook model with a touchscreen, which will reportedly be marketed as MacBook Ultra. The laptop will reportedly be available in 14-inch and 16-inch sizes, and could be powered by the M5 Pro and M5 Max processor options.

Apple is expected to end the year by entering a new product category. The company could launch its first smart home hub with a touchscreen, which could be called HomePod Touch. The device will reportedly sport a 7-inch touchscreen and offer multiple Siri AI features, facial recognition abilities, and more.

In 2027, Apple might enter another new product category with the launch of its first smart glasses. Moreover, the year could witness the launch of the MacBook Air with the M6 processor, MacBook Neo 2 with the A19 Pro chipset upgrade, a base iPad refresh, and new iPad Air and iPad Pro models. On top of this, the standard iPhone 18 could also be launched next year, alongside the entry-level iPhone 18e and iPhone Air 2. The tech giant could also unveil new Apple Pencil models. However, the highlight of 2027 will be the launch of the 20th-anniversary iPhone model.

Here's the complete Apple product roadmap for 2026, 2027, 2028, 2029, and beyond: