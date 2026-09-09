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Apple Product Roadmap Through 2029: iPhones, Macs, Smart Glasses and More Tipped

Apple is expected to launch its first HomePod with a touchscreen by the end of this year.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 9 September 2026 11:57 IST
Apple Product Roadmap Through 2029: iPhones, Macs, Smart Glasses and More Tipped

Apple might launch the MacBook Ultra this year

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Highlights
  • Apple could upgrade the MacBook Pro with the M6 chip
  • MacBook Neo 2 will reportedly launch in 2027
  • Apple’s first smart glasses are also in development
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Apple is planning to launch a series of new devices by the end of this year and next year, according to a report. The company is expected to refresh its iMac and MacBook Pro with the latest M6 processor. Moreover, the Cupertino-based tech giant is also said to be planning to introduce its first HomePod model with a touchscreen and multiple AI-powered features by the end of this year. The first iPad Mini with an OLED display is also said to be in the works. This comes as Apple prepares to host its ‘Surprise and Shine' event on Wednesday, during which the new iPhone 18 Pro series and the iPhone Duo could be unveiled.

Apple's Product Roadmap for 2026 and 2027 (Expected)

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has shared Apple's detailed product roadmap for 2026 and 2027. Gurman writes that the Apple TV 4K set-top box and HomePod Mini 2 could be launched alongside the iPhone 18 Pro series during the Surprise and Shine event or shortly after. By the end of 2026, the company is expected to unveil its first iPad Mini model with an OLED display, which is said to be “one of the biggest updates” in the product's history.

Apart from this, Apple will reportedly refresh the iMac and the 14-inch MacBook Pro model with its latest M6 chipset. The company is also expected to unveil the first MacBook model with a touchscreen, which will reportedly be marketed as MacBook Ultra. The laptop will reportedly be available in 14-inch and 16-inch sizes, and could be powered by the M5 Pro and M5 Max processor options.

Apple is expected to end the year by entering a new product category. The company could launch its first smart home hub with a touchscreen, which could be called HomePod Touch. The device will reportedly sport a 7-inch touchscreen and offer multiple Siri AI features, facial recognition abilities, and more.

In 2027, Apple might enter another new product category with the launch of its first smart glasses. Moreover, the year could witness the launch of the MacBook Air with the M6 processor, MacBook Neo 2 with the A19 Pro chipset upgrade, a base iPad refresh, and new iPad Air and iPad Pro models. On top of this, the standard iPhone 18 could also be launched next year, alongside the entry-level iPhone 18e and iPhone Air 2. The tech giant could also unveil new Apple Pencil models. However, the highlight of 2027 will be the launch of the 20th-anniversary iPhone model.

Here's the complete Apple product roadmap for 2026, 2027, 2028, 2029, and beyond:

Product Year
Apple TV set-top box 2026
HomePod mini 2026
HomePod Touch 2026
iPad mini with OLED screen 2026
M6 iMac refresh 2026
M6 14-inch MacBook Pro refresh 2026
First MacBooks with touch display and OLED 2026
M6 MacBook Air 2027
A19 Pro MacBook Neo 2027
Entry-level iPad refresh 2027
iPad Air update 2027
iPad Pro refresh 2027
New Pencils 2027
iPhone 18 and 18e 2027
iPhone Air 2 2027
M7 14-inch MacBook Pro 2027
AirPods with cameras 2027
In-home security sensor and system 2027
First smart glasses 2027
20th anniversary iPhone overhaul 2027
Second-generation foldable iPhone 2027
Redesigned watches 2027
M7 Pro and M7 Max high-end touch MacBooks 2027
A tabletop robot version of the smart home hub 2028/2029
M7 Max and M7 Ultra Mac Studio 2028/2029
Potential Apple Vision Pro overhaul 2028/2029
Potential pendant with camera for artificial intelligence 2028/2029
Larger foldable iPhone 2028/2029
Potential foldable iPad 2028/2029
Higher-end MacBook Air with OLED 2028/2029
Higher-end iMac with OLED 2028/2029
Augmented reality glasses 2028/2029
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Further reading: Apple Product Roadmap, Apple, MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, MacBook Neo, HomePod, iMac
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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Apple Product Roadmap Through 2029: iPhones, Macs, Smart Glasses and More Tipped
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