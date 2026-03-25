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  • Razer Viper V4 Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse Launched Alongside Razer Gigantus V2 Pro Mouse Mat: Price, Features

Razer Viper V4 Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse Launched Alongside Razer Gigantus V2 Pro Mouse Mat: Price, Features

The Viper V4 Pro features an 8,000Hz polling rate and a Focus Pro 50K sensor.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 25 March 2026 15:22 IST
Razer Viper V4 Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse Launched Alongside Razer Gigantus V2 Pro Mouse Mat: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Razer

Razer Viper V4 Pro features a 49g lightweight design

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Highlights
  • New Razer mouse focuses on low latency and precision
  • Razer Viper V4 Pro brings 50K sensor and 8000Hz polling rate
  • Razer Gigantus V2 Pro offers five surface options for control
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Razer has launched the Viper V4 Pro wireless gaming mouse and the Gigantus V2 Pro mouse mat globally. The Viper V4 Pro features a 49g lightweight design, an 8,000Hz polling rate, and a Focus Pro 50K sensor, targeting competitive gaming with low latency and precise tracking. The Gigantus V2 Pro offers five surface variants with different friction levels for varied playstyles. Both products are claimed to be developed with input from esports professionals and are now available in select markets, including India.

Razer Viper V4 Pro, Razer Gigantus V2 Pro Price in India, Availability

Razer Viper V4 Pro price in India is set at Rs. 15,990 and comes in Black and White colour options. The mouse is available now via Razer.com, RazerStores, and select retailers, the company confirmed in a press release.

Meanwhile, the Razer Gigantus V2 Pro Large is priced at Rs. 5,990 in the country and is currently available through Razer's official channels. The company said the mouse mat will be available at local retailers soon, while the Max Speed variant will launch at a later date.

Razer Viper V4 Pro Features, Specifications

The Razer Viper V4 Pro features the Focus Pro 50K Optical Sensor Gen-3 with up to 50,000 DPI, 930 IPS tracking speed, and 90G acceleration. It supports up to 8,000Hz polling in both wired and wireless modes and includes Frame Sync technology to improve tracking and reduce latency. The mouse uses Optical Mouse Switches Gen 4, rated for up to 100 million clicks, and features an optical scroll wheel.

The Viper V4 Pro offers software features such as Dynamic Sensitivity, Mouse Rotation, 1 DPI step adjustment, Sensitivity Matcher, Asymmetric Cut-Off with 26 levels, and Smart Tracking. Razer claims a click latency of around 0.204ms and motion latency of around 0.36ms.

It supports Razer HyperSpeed Wireless Gen-2 connectivity and also works in wired mode via a USB Type-A-to-Type-C cable. The mouse delivers up to 180 hours of battery life at 1,000Hz and up to 45 hours at higher polling rates. It also includes a hemispherical dongle with LED indicators, browser-based tuning via Razer Synapse Web, and onboard control for quick adjustments.

The Razer Viper V4 Pro includes six programmable buttons, 100 percent PTFE mouse feet, and onboard memory for one profile. The design is right-handed symmetrical and does not include RGB lighting. The mouse measures 127.1×63.9×39.9mm and weighs under 49g for the Black version and under 50g for the White version.

Razer Gigantus V2 Pro Features, Specifications

The Razer Gigantus V2 Pro is a soft cloth mouse mat designed for optical sensors. It comes in five surface variants, including Max Control, Control, Balance, Speed, and Max Speed, each offering a different level of friction. Max Control is said to focus on precision, while Max Speed is claimed to be tuned for faster movement, with other options positioned in between.

The Gigantus V2 Pro mouse mat uses a custom woven surface with specialised thread patterns and Razer's GlideCore foam. Each variant pairs a specific surface with a matching foam firmness to deliver tailored control. The Large variant measures 500×480×4mm. It features low-profile stitched edges to reduce fraying, an anti-slip base, and a rollable design for portability. It is tested to ensure reliable tracking across different playstyles, according to the company.

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Further reading: Razer Viper V4 Pro, Razer Gigantus V2 Pro, Razer Viper V4 Pro Price in India, Razer Gigantus V2 Pro Price in India, Razer Viper V4 Pro India Launch, Razer Gigantus V2 Pro India Launch, Razer Viper V4 Pro Features, Razer Gigantus V2 Pro Features, Razer
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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Razer Viper V4 Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse Launched Alongside Razer Gigantus V2 Pro Mouse Mat: Price, Features
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