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House Of The Dragon Season 3 OTT Release Date Confirmed: When and Where to Watch it Online?

House Of The Dragon Season 3 continues the brutal Targaryen civil war with dragon battles, revenge and intense political drama.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff, Edited by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 9 May 2026 10:53 IST
House Of The Dragon Season 3 OTT Release Date Confirmed: When and Where to Watch it Online?
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Highlights
  • House Of The Dragon Season 3 premieres on JioHotstar on June 22, 2026.
  • The season focuses on Team Black and Team Green battling for the Iron Throne.
  • HOTD Season 3 has an IMDb rating of 8.3 out of 1
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House Of The Dragon is a story of the two groups that have started because of the betrayal. Season 3 is coming with a brutal war, which has a lot of action. The story is from around 200 years ago, before Game of Thrones. The story is set in the Westeros world and is based on the struggle to achieve power. The series becomes more intense, and it has been adapted from the novel Fire & Blood written by George R.R Martin. 

When and Where to Watch

House Of The Dragon is coming on JioHotstar from June 22, 2026. 

Trailer and Plot

The teaser of HOTD Season 3 gives us a glimpse of the massive battles with political conspiracies and actions. This battle takes place because of the division of the Kingdom of the King into two factions, one as Team Black, which is led by Rhaenyra Targaryen and the other as Team Green, which is led by Aegon II. This war started because the trust was broken. This season is an adaptation of George R.R. Martin's written book named Fire & Blood. 

Cast and Crew

The cast includes Emma D'Arcy as Rhaenyra Targaryen, Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen, Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower, Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower, and Ewan Mitchell as Aemond Targaryen. There are other actors too, alongside them. HOTD has been created by George R. R. Martin and Ryan Condal. 

Reception

HOTD has an IMDb rating of 8.3 out of 10. It is quite an awaited show because of the famous novel and high-octane action scenes.

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Further reading: House Of The Dragon, JioHotstar, Imdb
Gadgets 360 Staff
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