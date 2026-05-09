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Oppo Find X9 Ultra First Impressions

The Oppo Find X9 Ultra is loaded with premium features and specifications. Check out the first impressions to know more. 

Written by Rohan Pal, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 9 May 2026 11:48 IST
Oppo Find X9 Ultra First Impressions
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Highlights
  • The Oppo Find X9 Ultra is available in two colour options
  • The handset is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC
  • The device packs a 7050mAh battery
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The Oppo Find X-series has always been the pinnacle of the brand in terms of design and cameras. The latest Oppo Find X9 series further takes the baton and proves its mettle in the premium category. And now, we have the new Oppo Find X9 Ultra, which will launch in India soon. The latest handset from the brand is loaded with state-of-the-art features and specifications. Moreover, you get some great cameras along with a premium, more mature design. I had the chance to use the device briefly, and here is what you need to know.

Starting with the most important thing, the Oppo Find X9 Ultra is loaded with some amazing cameras. The device is loaded with a 200-megapixel primary Sony Lytia-900 sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 200-megapixel OmniVision OV52A sensor, a 50-megapixel Samsung JNL periscope telephoto sensor, and a 3.2-megapixel monochrome sensor. On the front, you get a 50-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calling.

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2 Oppo Find X9 Ultra

The Oppo Find X9 Ultra comes loaded with some interesting cameras

The company has partnered with Hasselblad on the camera, which also features new Lumo internal optical zoom technology. The new technology basically increases the pixel count by 4x at 2x and 6x zoom, meaning you get better-quality images. Moreover, the smartphone comes with Hasselblad Master Mode, which lets you use pro mode, various filters, and more.

The phone also brings interesting features to the video department. You get 8K at 30 fps and 4K at 120 fps in 10-bit Log format. The cameras are the major highlight for the smartphone, and we will be testing these features in detail to see whether they work as the brand claims. So, stay tuned for the in-depth review.

5 Oppo Find X9 Ultra

The device features a 50-megapixel selfie camera as well

Moving on, the Oppo Find X9 Ultra also comes with a premium design. The smartphone is available in three different colour options, including Canyon Orange and Tundra Umber. I got the former for the review, and it sure looks unique with the Orange accent all over the phone. This also makes me think: How Much Orange is Too Much Orange? The rear panel also comes with a wave-like pattern, which surely looks premium. However, I am more inclined towards the Tundra Umber colour as it looks more subtle.

Coming to the aesthetics, the rear panel features a large circular camera module that houses all the camera sensors, with Hasselblad branding. The metal side frame is flat, which makes it easier to hold in your hand. The phone features volume controls and a power on/off button on the right side, and you will also see a shutter button. The top-left corner features a dedicated button that you can customise for different quick actions.

3 Oppo Find X9 Ultra

The smartphone is available in two colour options: Orange and Tundra Umber

The Oppo Find X9 Ultra also features a top-of-the-line display. The handset is equipped with a large 6.82-inch Quad HD+ LTPO AMOLED display. The screen comes with a resolution of 3168 x 1440 pixels, and you also get a refresh rate of up to 144Hz. The Find X9 Ultra is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor along with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage.

The device runs on ColorOS 16, which is based on Android 16. In terms of battery, the Oppo Find X9 Ultra packs a 7,050mAh battery. The device also supports 100W SuperVOOC fast charging along with 50W wireless charging. All these features sure look promising, and it would be interesting to see how well the phone performs in our testing.

4 Oppo Find X9 Ultra

The smartphone will give tough competition to the likes of Vivo X300 Ultra, iPhone 16 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, and more

That being said, the Oppo Find X9 Ultra seems to be a camera-first smartphone. You get top-of-the-line features and specifications in the camera, which might be overwhelming for some. However, for creators and professionals, these can be quite useful. As for the competition is concerned, we have the recently launched Vivo X300 Ultra, which also offers camera-first features. So, stay tuned with us for an in-depth review to find out whether the Find X9 Ultra can be the flagship of the flagships.

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Further reading: Oppo Find X9 Ultra, Oppo Find X9 Ultra Camera Specifications, Oppo Find X9 Ultra Cameras, Oppo Find X9 Ultra Colour Options, Oppo Find X9 Ultra Design, Oppo Find X9 Ultra India launch, Oppo Find X9 Ultra Launch in India, Oppo Find X9 Ultra first impressions
Rohan Pal
Rohan Pal
Rohan Pal is the Assistant Editor at Gadgets360. With over 8 years of experience in technology, he has worked with multiple organizations, specializing in smartphones, laptops, wearables, appliances, and more. His passion for technology prompts him to curate and share tech news, guides, reviews, and how-tos. Off the clock, you'll spot him delving into the world of anime or lightening the team's mood with a steady flow of quirky memes. You can reach out to him at rohanp@ndtv.com. More

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