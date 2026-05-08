Apple has long been rumoured to be developing a new pair of AirPods equipped with built-in cameras and AI-powered features. While the Cupertino-based tech giant has yet to confirm the plans, it is said to be nearing the final stages of development. According to a seasoned journalist, the purported device has entered advanced testing stages and could arrive as part of Apple's broader artificial intelligence (AI) strategy. Apple is also said to be working on several other AI-powered devices, including smart glasses and connected home products.

Apple's Next AirPods Expected to Support AI Features

Citing people familiar with the matter, Bloomberg reports that Apple's camera-equipped AirPods have now reached the DVT (Design Validation Testing) phase. It is one of the final stages before mass production can begin. During this stage, the individual components of a product are combined and assessed as a unit to ensure that they look, feel, and function as expected.

The report claims the earbuds currently feature near-final hardware designs and capabilities. The cameras embedded inside the earbuds are reportedly not intended for traditional photography or video recording. Instead, they are designed to function as “eyes” for Siri. It would allow capturing low-resolution visual information from the surrounding environment. Apple is said to be using these cameras to enable contextual AI features.

As per the report, users may eventually be able to ask questions about objects or scenes around them. For example, the AI assistant could identify food ingredients and suggest recipes, or provide location-based contextual guidance using nearby landmarks. Apple is also reportedly exploring reminder-based features that leverage environmental awareness captured through the earbuds' cameras.

In terms of design, the purported AirPods are expected to be similar to the AirPods Pro 3, albeit with slightly longer stems to accommodate the camera hardware. To address privacy concerns, Apple will reportedly add a small LED indicator that lights up whenever visual data is actively being transmitted, similar to the indicator on Ray-Ban Meta glasses.

The Cupertino-based tech giant reportedly had plans to launch the AirPods with built-in cameras in the first half of 2026, but those plans were shelved due to Apple's issues with Siri.