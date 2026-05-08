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Apple's AirPods With Built-In Cameras Said to Enter Advanced Testing Phase, Could Launch Soon

The cameras embedded inside the AirPods are reportedly designed to function as “eyes” for Siri.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 8 May 2026 18:14 IST
Apple's AirPods With Built-In Cameras Said to Enter Advanced Testing Phase, Could Launch Soon

AirPods Pro 3 costs $249 (roughly Rs. 22,000) in the US and Rs. 25,900 in India

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Highlights
  • The AirPods reportedly feature cameras to serve as eyes for Siri
  • Design is rumoured to resemble the AirPods Pro 3 model
  • An earlier 2026 launch was postponed due to Siri issues
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Apple has long been rumoured to be developing a new pair of AirPods equipped with built-in cameras and AI-powered features. While the Cupertino-based tech giant has yet to confirm the plans, it is said to be nearing the final stages of development. According to a seasoned journalist, the purported device has entered advanced testing stages and could arrive as part of Apple's broader artificial intelligence (AI) strategy. Apple is also said to be working on several other AI-powered devices, including smart glasses and connected home products.

Apple's Next AirPods Expected to Support AI Features 

Citing people familiar with the matter, Bloomberg reports that Apple's camera-equipped AirPods have now reached the DVT (Design Validation Testing) phase. It is one of the final stages before mass production can begin. During this stage, the individual components of a product are combined and assessed as a unit to ensure that they look, feel, and function as expected.

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The report claims the earbuds currently feature near-final hardware designs and capabilities. The cameras embedded inside the earbuds are reportedly not intended for traditional photography or video recording. Instead, they are designed to function as “eyes” for Siri. It would allow capturing low-resolution visual information from the surrounding environment. Apple is said to be using these cameras to enable contextual AI features.

As per the report, users may eventually be able to ask questions about objects or scenes around them. For example, the AI assistant could identify food ingredients and suggest recipes, or provide location-based contextual guidance using nearby landmarks. Apple is also reportedly exploring reminder-based features that leverage environmental awareness captured through the earbuds' cameras.

In terms of design, the purported AirPods are expected to be similar to the AirPods Pro 3, albeit with slightly longer stems to accommodate the camera hardware. To address privacy concerns, Apple will reportedly add a small LED indicator that lights up whenever visual data is actively being transmitted, similar to the indicator on Ray-Ban Meta glasses.

The Cupertino-based tech giant reportedly had plans to launch the AirPods with built-in cameras in the first half of 2026, but those plans were shelved due to Apple's issues with Siri.

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Further reading: AirPods, Apple
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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