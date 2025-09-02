Razer isn't new to productivity mice, having previously launched two other products, including the regular-sized Pro Click mouse. It was not a bad product, but it was difficult to recommend to Mac users because support was limited to Windows. While it felt premium and looked the part, it had a micro-USB port for charging and lacked the all-important infinite scroll (or Free-Spin mode) feature. The company added an infinite scroll feature to its Razer Pro Click Mini, a travel mouse, which also allows you to use regular AA batteries.

Out of the blue, Razer announced in 2025 a new version of the Pro Click, called the Razer Pro Click V2, and also surprised everyone with a brand-new ergonomics-focused Pro Click V2 Vertical. The Razer Pro Click V2 is priced at Rs. 10,990, while the Razer Pro Click V2 Vertical is priced at Rs. 13,190. With both products officially available in India, both in-store and online, we decided to give these productivity-focused mice a test drive. And after months of use, I'm happy to conclude that they sure meet up to modern-day productivity requirements while showcasing their gamer-friendly roots, even though some of their long-standing issues have not been addressed.

Razer Pro Click V2 and V2 Vertical Design

Once you get past Razer's thoughtfully designed eco-friendly packaging, there's a smaller box inside the package which contains a USB-A to USB-C cable (with tie-up). The HyperSpeed wireless dongle is tucked into the bottom side of each mouse. The V2 Vertical, given its extra space, has a magnetic silo, while the standard V2 lacks the same with a simple press-to-fit slot, which may get loose with time. Each dongle has a fine ledge letting you pull them out easily.

The Razer Pro Click V2 Vertical (right), given its larger size, has more lighting zones (14 versus 18 zones) for underglow mouse lighting

Starting off with the Razer Pro Click V2, it may appear like a stealthy version of your typical mouse, but its sculpted sides and twisted hump make for excellent ergonomics compared to regular mice. I have what I consider to be hands that fall in the "large" category, and so my observations are based on this.

The mouse is primarily made out of matte-finished plastic and has two patches of slightly rubberised grips on its left and right sides. The extension on the bottom left side isn't as aggressive as on the Logitech MX Master 3S, and so, I did find my thumb slipping off the extension from time to time. The right side has a basic curved slope, and so my index and little finger always slid off because there was no indent to tuck either of them in. With no indent or a proper rubberised patch on the right side, I did find it a bit annoying as this made the mouse hard to grip. Those with medium-sized hands would indeed find such a design more comfortable and easier to grip.

The Razer Pro Click V2 has 9 buttons, with the addition of left and right click buttons

My daily driver used to be a Logitech MX Master 3S, which was a beautifully designed productivity mouse until its left-click button gave out last year (after 2.5 years). After that, I decided to try out a trackball mouse, and when Logitech introduced the slightly upgraded MX Ergo S to India, I picked one up and have been very happy with it ever since, experiencing zero wrist pain or problems. Back then, I also wanted to try out a vertical mouse; unfortunately, the only one around from a reputable brand was the Ergo Lift, which (according to Logitech) is better suited for small to medium hands, unlike the larger and dated MX Vertical. Given that I had never had the chance to try a proper vertical mouse, I was excited to test drive the Razer Pro Click V2 Vertical.

It's easy to tell that the Logitech MX Master 3S (left) is the more ergonomically designed option from the above image

While the Razer Click Pro V2 has satisfactory to good ergonomics, the Vertical does a far better job. Its large size will not cater to small or medium-sized hands, but it seems well-designed for large hands. This mouse is also primarily made from plastic, but the entire left half of the mouse has the same mildly rubberised coating. Sadly, the right just has the smooth matte-finished plastic, which is quite slippery and provides zero grip.

Both mice have been designed only for right-handed users (top: V2, bottom: V2 Vertical)

Unlike the standard V2, I could hold the V2 Vertical without any of my fingers touching the mouse pad. The only support and contact point is your wrist, so you must perfectly adjust your armrest to ensure that your forearm, wrist, and hand align in the handshake position. Without this alignment, using the V2 Vertical can get both cumbersome and painful, as the weight of your arm will rest on your wrist, making it tiring to use. I learnt this the hard way, as I do have the habit of letting my right arm float from time to time when working, and so I quickly developed wrist pain, making the Vertical difficult and tiring to use. Adjusting the chair's armrests to the proper position solved the problem, after which the V2 Vertical became a joy to use.

The Razer Pro Click V2 Vertical lacks both the Free-Spin mode and the left and right clicks from the standard V2 model, which could be a deal breaker for some.

Since the V2 Vertical does require its users to grab it and move their wrist (not their arm) in the horizontal plane, it does take some getting used to. Unlike regular mice, where you can lightly grab, move and click, the V2 Vertical needs a proper grip (because the other/outer half is slippery), and so it will take some mental reprogramming and muscle memory training to get used to. But once you are there, you can bid farewell to wrist pain. While the V2 works well for gaming setups, I do find the V2 Vertical a bit hard to recommend for the same purpose. Its handshake hand orientation may feel a bit odd for gamers because, unlike a flat screen on a work desktop, gaming needs you to move in a 3D space with depth.

Razer Pro Click V2 and V2 Vertical Software

As with any productivity mouse these days, a majority of the usage experience depends on the software powering it. While Razer's mice never had problems with Windows machines, they did have several issues working with Apple's macOS. Fortunately for me and unfortunately for Razer, I only use a Mac for work. And so, I expected the worst possible experience, including compatibility issues. Surprisingly, this is where things take a mixed turn.

A thumb-scroll wheel would have made side-scrolling a breeze on both models

For beginners, Razer's Synapse software is available for Mac. One glance and you can tell that it was designed for the Windows crowd, as is very evident from the smaller pop-up windows and drop-down menus sprinkled all over the interface. Yes, it does feel clunky, but once you get the hang of how things work, you will automatically know where each setting lurks deep inside the software. However, with all that clunkiness comes the ability to import and export profiles, macros and more. So, Synapse can best be described as "practical". Depending on how you connect your mouse, you will be greeted with a different set of features in the software interface. Connect via basic Bluetooth, and you will gain access to basic customisation options, such as Sensitivity, Wireless Power Saving (under the Performance tab), and all lighting and Effects controls under the Lighting tab.

Connect using the HyperSpeed Dongle, and the same tabs will show additional options like the ability to adjust polling rate and more.

Apart from the ability to set macros and more, you can also set or assign specific ChatGPT prompts to keys. Using the Hypershift button mode (versus the standard mode), Razer basically allows for an additional set of buttons upon pressing down the customisable HyperShift key, which allows for even more button mappings.

While it all seemed like smooth sailing with Synapse, there were some teething issues I had to take care of. Being a MacOS user, I do have the habit of using and switching between desktops when working. Customising a Logitech mouse to do the same is as easy as opening the software and assigning or linking the function from an available preset. This is because Logitech products are also designed for Mac.

With Synapse being a basic Windows port, there are no Mac-specific features (or preset functions) to choose from when customising the buttons, and so, I actually had to record some macros using keyboard commands and assign those macros to specific buttons.

Given that you can scroll left and right using a Magic Mouse or a trackball without pressing down any additional keys, I had to choose and assign a Keyboard function (under Macros) to move left and right using the scroll wheel on spreadsheets, while retaining my desktop switching function on the standard V2. As for the V2 Vertical, this just wasn't possible without using HyperShift mode (second layer of the same mapped buttons), as it does not have left and right buttons on its scroll wheel.

Razer Pro Click V2 and V2 Vertical Performance

Both mice perform well above average, as this is basically tried and tested gaming hardware by Razer, which has now been customised for productivity. I faced no connectivity issues, both when connected via Bluetooth or using the HyperSpeed dongle. While wired mode (something that is not available on the Logitech MX 3S mouse) offered the best reaction times, I was surprised to see Bluetooth deliver impressive lag-free performance with near-instant response when connected to a Mac. If you are gaming and want the best wireless performance and advanced customisation, you will need to connect using the HyperSpeed dongle, as it allows you to select the polling rate (between 125Hz and 1,000Hz). While 125Hz works fine for basic desktop productivity, you will have to set it higher when playing games.

You can connect using Bluetooth, the HyperSpeed dongle (shown) and the included USB-C to USB-A cable

One annoying downside of both mice when using them with Bluetooth enabled is the automatic Wireless Power Saving feature. It's a useful power-saving feature that lets you choose when your mouse will power down automatically when not being used. As weird as it sounds, you will want your Razer mouse to power down, as the RGB lighting effects do consume a lot of power.

Unfortunately, there are fixed presets (between 15 seconds and 10 minutes) for this feature, but no option to turn it off. When using the mouse in wireless mode or with the HyperSpeed dongle, it instantly powers up and connects to the dongle in under a second. However, when using Bluetooth, it takes a few seconds to reconnect, which can be annoying if you have set it to the lower presets. The workaround is to set it to 10 minutes, meaning it will almost never disconnect.

According to Razer, its V2 will last up to 3.5 months in "standard test conditions", while its V2 Vertical is said to last 6 months under the same. Indeed, Razer is referring to using the mouse in wireless mode with all the necessary power-saving features (5-second power down included) in place.

With my personal testing, I noticed the Razer V2 Vertical (with the bigger battery of unknown capacity) lasted 4 days with a light effect set on 100 percent brightness, sensitivity set to 800 DPI, polling rate set to the default 250Hz and a wireless power saving set to the default 1 minute.

Both mice will blink red at 5 percent battery and turn off any preset lighting profile to save power, till you plug it in for charging

As for using it with the RGB lights off (and the same remaining settings), the battery drained to 90 percent in four days. But I did double the DPI to 1,600 when using the mouse with a 27-inch display. Indeed, the Vertical will easily last users a month or two with the RGB lighting switched off. In both scenarios, I was connected via the HyperSpeed dongle, so the results could be better when using basic Bluetooth settings. Regardless, both of these mice fare well overall and deliver when it comes to battery life.

Additionally, given that Synapse offers tons of performance customisation options, it is very easy to find a sweet spot that caters to both your work hours and your gaming hours or just plug it in if you work using a desktop machine.

Razer Pro Click V2 and V2 Vertical Verdict

Given that both the Razer Pro Click V2 and Pro Click V2 Vertical share features, you can pick the one that suits your ergonomic needs better. The V2 series, in general, brings plenty of upgrades over the older Pro Click models, and is definitely a must-buy, no matter which model you choose.

Between the two, the Razer Pro Click V2 packs the most goodies. It has a familiar form and offers good ergonomics, even though I prefer the Logitech MX Master 3S's design over it. It also packs the two additional scroll wheel buttons that the V2 Vertical cannot have (because of its orientation). Another feature that the V2 Vertical does not get (again because of its orientation) is the Free-Spin mode for its scroll wheel, which may be a deal breaker for some, given that you are paying a premium for these mice.

Between the Razer Pro Click V2 and the currently available Logitech MX Master 3S, I'd pick the Razer for its faster polling rate and better connectivity, which is a genuine hardware limitation with the MX Master 3S.

If you are a Windows user, it's easy to recommend both models as you will face little to no problems. I just hope that Razer, like Logitech, adds proper Mac support for these mice, given that they will attract both Windows and Mac users, unlike its other gaming-oriented products.

Pros:

Stealthy ergonomic designs

2-year warranty and support

Long battery life

Accurate tracking

Flawless connectivity

Great for gaming

Wired mode

Cons:

Razer Synapse needs better Mac support

No thumb-scroll wheel (on both models)

Ratings (Out of 10)

Razer Pro Click V2 Ratings

Design: 8

Software: 7

Performance: 10

Value for Money: 8

Overall: 8

Razer Pro Click V2 Vertical Ratings

Design: 9

Software: 7

Performance: 10

Value for Money: 8

Overall: 9

