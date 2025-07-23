Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Razer Cobra HyperSpeed Wireless Mouse Launched in India With Lightweight Design: Price, Specifications

Razer Cobra HyperSpeed Wireless Mouse Launched in India With Lightweight Design: Price, Specifications

Razer Cobra HyperSpeed, a lightweight wireless mouse, has been launched in India focusing primarily on gamers.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 July 2025 15:33 IST
Razer Cobra HyperSpeed Wireless Mouse Launched in India With Lightweight Design: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Razer

Razer Cobra Hyperspeed wireless gaming mouse comes with a USB Type-C port for charging

Highlights
  • Razer Cobra HyperSpeed comes with RGB lighting
  • Razer Cobra HyperSpeed will be sold via local retail stores
  • It offers up to 170 hours of battery life in Bluetooth mode
Advertisement

Razer Cobra HyperSpeed has been launched in India with a lightweight design, weighing 62g, and nine programmable controls. The mouse features the ability to save up to five user profiles, allowing them to toggle between different setups depending on the type of game or work they are doing. It also gets the Razer Focus X 26K Optical Sensor, which can deliver up to 26,000 DPI and 99.6 percent accuracy, the company said. The Cobra HyperSpeed will be soon available to interested gamers via local retailers.

Razer Cobra HyperSpeed Price in India, Availability

According to a press release, the Razer Cobra HyperSpeed has been launched in India with a price tag of Rs. 10,990. The wireless mouse will soon be available to interested customers via local retail stores. Razer offers Cobra HyperSpeed with a single colour option - Black.

Razer Cobra HyperSpeed Specifications

Razer Cobra HyperSpeed boasts a lightweight design, weighing 62g, which is claimed to offer smooth handling for different grip styles. The wireless gaming mouse also has nine programmable controls that is said to allow users to set up macros and shortcuts for specific games. The onboard storage of the mouse allows one to store up to five profiles, enabling gamers to toggle different profiles, based on the type of game they are playing or the work they are doing. The mouse has been designed for right-handed users.

The wireless gaming mouse also features support for HyperSpeed Wireless (2.4GHz), Bluetooth, and wired USB Type-C modes. When being used in HyperSpeed Wireless mode, the mouse is claimed to offer up to 110 hours of battery life, and in the Bluetooth mode, up to 170 hours of usage. For charging, users can either connect a USB Type-C cable or separately buy the Razer HyperFlux V2 Wireless Charging System. They can also purchase the Mouse Dock Pro for 8,000Hz pooling rate or the wireless charging puck.

The mouse features Razer's Focus X 26K Optical Sensor, delivering up to 26,000 DPI and 99.6 percent accuracy. The Razer Cobra HyperSpeed also gets the company's four-zone Chroma RGB lighting with support for 16.8 million colour and dynamic effects synced with more than 300 games. 

Razer Cobra HyperSpeed wireless gaming mouse also features the US-based firm's proprietary Optical Scroll Wheel, that is claimed to offer three times the durability of a traditional mechanical wheel, and at the same time offer more precision and tactile control. Moreover, Razer has integrated Optical Mouse Switches Gen 4 into the mouse with a rating of 100 million clicks, which the company claims have been redesigned and improved over the previous generations.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Razer, Razer Cobra HyperSpeed, Razer Cobra HyperSpeed India launch, Razer Cobra HyperSpeed specifications, Razer Cobra HyperSpeed price in India, Gaming Mouse
Pioneer VREC-H320SC Dashcam Review: Nails the Basics
Moto G86 Power India Launch Date, Specifications and Colour Options Confirmed

Related Stories

Razer Cobra HyperSpeed Wireless Mouse Launched in India With Lightweight Design: Price, Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Pad Lite Launched in India With 11-Inch Display, 9,340mAh Battery
  2. BSNL Rs. 197 Prepaid Plan's Validity Reduced: Old vs. New Benefits
  3. CMF Watch 3 Pro Launched With Up to 13 Days Battery Life: Price, Features
  4. Realme Narzo 80 Lite 4G Launched in India With 90Hz Screen, 6,300mAh Battery
  5. CMF Buds 2, CMF Buds 2 Plus Can Be Purchased for a Limited Time Today
  6. Honor Pad GT 2 Pro With 10,100mAh Battery Goes Official
  7. Vivo V60 Price in India, Features Tipped; Said to Launch on August 12
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Pre-Orders Reportedly Outpace the Galaxy Z Flip 7
  9. iOS 26 Beta 4 for iPhone Rolls Out With Liquid Glass Changes and More
  10. Realme 15 5G Series: From Price to Features, Everything We Know So Far
#Latest Stories
  1. Nothing Tipped to Launch Budget-Friendly 'Lite' or 'T' Branded Smartphones
  2. Battlefield 6 Will be Revealed This Week, EA Confirms
  3. OnePlus 12 Receives OxygenOS 15.0.0.840 Update With Save to Mind Space Feature, New Camera Filter and More
  4. Razer Cobra HyperSpeed Wireless Mouse Launched in India With Lightweight Design: Price, Specifications
  5. Moto G86 Power India Launch Date, Specifications and Colour Options Confirmed
  6. Vivo X200 FE With Zeiss-Branded Triple Cameras Goes on Sale in India: Price, Offers
  7. Windows 11 Copilot+ PCs Receiving AI Agent in Settings, Click to Do and Photo Relight Features
  8. OnePlus Pad Lite Launched in India With 11-Inch Display, 9,340mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
  9. Infinix Smart 10 to Launch in India on July 25; Key Specifications Revealed
  10. iOS 26 Beta 4 Setting Reportedly Hints at HomePod With Display and Siri Support
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »