Razer Cobra HyperSpeed has been launched in India with a lightweight design, weighing 62g, and nine programmable controls. The mouse features the ability to save up to five user profiles, allowing them to toggle between different setups depending on the type of game or work they are doing. It also gets the Razer Focus X 26K Optical Sensor, which can deliver up to 26,000 DPI and 99.6 percent accuracy, the company said. The Cobra HyperSpeed will be soon available to interested gamers via local retailers.

Razer Cobra HyperSpeed Price in India, Availability

According to a press release, the Razer Cobra HyperSpeed has been launched in India with a price tag of Rs. 10,990. The wireless mouse will soon be available to interested customers via local retail stores. Razer offers Cobra HyperSpeed with a single colour option - Black.

Razer Cobra HyperSpeed Specifications

Razer Cobra HyperSpeed boasts a lightweight design, weighing 62g, which is claimed to offer smooth handling for different grip styles. The wireless gaming mouse also has nine programmable controls that is said to allow users to set up macros and shortcuts for specific games. The onboard storage of the mouse allows one to store up to five profiles, enabling gamers to toggle different profiles, based on the type of game they are playing or the work they are doing. The mouse has been designed for right-handed users.

The wireless gaming mouse also features support for HyperSpeed Wireless (2.4GHz), Bluetooth, and wired USB Type-C modes. When being used in HyperSpeed Wireless mode, the mouse is claimed to offer up to 110 hours of battery life, and in the Bluetooth mode, up to 170 hours of usage. For charging, users can either connect a USB Type-C cable or separately buy the Razer HyperFlux V2 Wireless Charging System. They can also purchase the Mouse Dock Pro for 8,000Hz pooling rate or the wireless charging puck.

The mouse features Razer's Focus X 26K Optical Sensor, delivering up to 26,000 DPI and 99.6 percent accuracy. The Razer Cobra HyperSpeed also gets the company's four-zone Chroma RGB lighting with support for 16.8 million colour and dynamic effects synced with more than 300 games.

Razer Cobra HyperSpeed wireless gaming mouse also features the US-based firm's proprietary Optical Scroll Wheel, that is claimed to offer three times the durability of a traditional mechanical wheel, and at the same time offer more precision and tactile control. Moreover, Razer has integrated Optical Mouse Switches Gen 4 into the mouse with a rating of 100 million clicks, which the company claims have been redesigned and improved over the previous generations.