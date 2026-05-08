Technology News
English Edition

Vivo X500 Series Could Comprise at Least Three Models Recently Listed on IMEI Database

Vivo X500 Pro model is tipped to feature a 6.83-inch display.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 8 May 2026 19:10 IST
Vivo X500 Series Could Comprise at Least Three Models Recently Listed on IMEI Database

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X500 and X500 Pro are expected to come with upgrades over the Vivo X300 and X300 Pro, respectively

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Upcoming Vivo X-series is expected to carry the Vivo X500 branding
  • Vivo X500 is expected to come with a 6.37-inch panel
  • Vivo X500 series could pack 7,000mAh battery
Advertisement

Vivo launched its Vivo X300 Ultra and Vivo X300 FE in India earlier this week, but rumours about its next-generation X-series smartphones have already begun to surface online. Instead of the Vivo X400 lineup, the smartphone maker is expected to launch its next generation of handsets series with Vivo X500 branding. The Vivo X500 series is said to have been spotted on the IMEI database, suggesting that development of the new smartphones is already underway, and that the Vivo X500 series is expected to comprise at least three models.

Vivo X500 Could Debut Alongside Vivo X500 Pro, Vivo X500e 

Entries for the Vivo X500 series have appeared on the IMEI database (via Smartprix)  and screenshots of the listing shared by the publication indicate that the lineup will include Vivo X500, Vivo X500 Pro and Vivo X500e models. The screenshots, however, don't reveal any other key specifications or features of the upcoming phones. The listing suggests that Vivo will avoid the Vivo X400 moniker due to tetraphobia.

The Vivo X500 is expected to feature a 6.37-inch panel, while the Vivo X500 Pro model could get a larger 6.83-inch display. The duo is said to feature a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for authentication. They are expected to run on MediaTek's Dimensity 9600 series chipsets. They are likely to feature 7,000mAh battery units with support for 100W fast charging.

Previous leaks claimed that the Vivo X500 series will feature 144Hz refresh rate displays and a 50-megapixel primary camera using LOFIC (Lateral Overflow Integration Capacitor) technology. The lineup is said to include a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto shooter.

The Vivo X500 and X500 Pro are expected to come with upgrades over the Vivo X300 and X300 Pro, respectively. They could be launched alongside a Vivo X500 Pro Max variant.

The Vivo X500e seems to be a new addition to the lineup. Vivo has not launched a Vivo X300e variant this year. Besides the vanilla and Pro model, the existing series includes Vivo X300 FE and flagship Vivo X300 Ultra models.

Vivo X300 Pro

Vivo X300 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid and premium hand feel
  • IP68 and IP69
  • Excellent display
  • Flagship-grade performance
  • Fantastic camera setup with telephoto extender support
  • Impressive battery performance
  • Bad
  • Phone gets hot while running games
  • Single 512GB storage
  • Speakers are not the best in class
  • Expensive
Read detailed Vivo X300 Pro review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9500
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 6510mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
Vivo X300

Vivo X300

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact and premium design
  • Bright 8T LTPO AMOLED display
  • Decent Battery Life
  • Pro-grade cameras
  • Top-notch performance
  • Improved software experience
  • Bad
  • Speakers could have been better
  • Overheating issue
Read detailed Vivo X300 review
Display 6.31-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9500
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6040mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1216x2640 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo X500, Vivo X500 Pro, Vivo, Vivo X500e
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Resident Evil Requiem's Free Minigame Mode, Leon Must Die Forever, Is Now Available

Related Stories

Vivo X500 Series Could Comprise at Least Three Models Recently Listed on IMEI Database
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Launches Fitbit Air as a Competitor to Whoop
  2. iPhone 17 and These Devices to Get Price Cuts During Flipkart's Sale
  3. Amazon Great Summer Sale Is Live: Best Tech Deals
  4. Anthropic Releases Claude Add-Ins for Microsoft Excel, PowerPoint and Word
  5. OnePlus Nord CE 6 Review
#Latest Stories
  1. NoiseFit Halo 3 With 1.43-Inch AMOLED Screen, Up to 7 Days of Battery Launched in India: Price, Features
  2. Vivo X500 Series Could Comprise at Least Three Models Recently Listed on IMEI Database
  3. Resident Evil Requiem's Free Minigame Mode, Leon Must Die Forever, Is Now Available
  4. Apple's AirPods With Built-In Cameras Said to Enter Advanced Testing Phase, Could Launch Soon
  5. Bumble to Kill Swipe, Replace It With Something ‘Revolutionary’: Report
  6. Sony Xperia 1 VIII Launch Date Seemingly Confirmed as Sony Teases Launch of New Xperia 1 Series Phone
  7. CMF Watch 3 Pro With Dual-Band GPS, Up to 13 Days Battery Life Goes on Sale in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Samsung Refreshes Mini LED TV Lineup in India With NQ4 AI Gen2 Processor, 144Hz Screens: Price, Features
  9. Netflix Is Reportedly Testing an AI-Powered Voice Search Feature
  10. Itel Zeno 200 Launched in India With 5,000mAh Battery, 13-Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »