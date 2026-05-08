Vivo launched its Vivo X300 Ultra and Vivo X300 FE in India earlier this week, but rumours about its next-generation X-series smartphones have already begun to surface online. Instead of the Vivo X400 lineup, the smartphone maker is expected to launch its next generation of handsets series with Vivo X500 branding. The Vivo X500 series is said to have been spotted on the IMEI database, suggesting that development of the new smartphones is already underway, and that the Vivo X500 series is expected to comprise at least three models.

Vivo X500 Could Debut Alongside Vivo X500 Pro, Vivo X500e

Entries for the Vivo X500 series have appeared on the IMEI database (via Smartprix) and screenshots of the listing shared by the publication indicate that the lineup will include Vivo X500, Vivo X500 Pro and Vivo X500e models. The screenshots, however, don't reveal any other key specifications or features of the upcoming phones. The listing suggests that Vivo will avoid the Vivo X400 moniker due to tetraphobia.

The Vivo X500 is expected to feature a 6.37-inch panel, while the Vivo X500 Pro model could get a larger 6.83-inch display. The duo is said to feature a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for authentication. They are expected to run on MediaTek's Dimensity 9600 series chipsets. They are likely to feature 7,000mAh battery units with support for 100W fast charging.

Previous leaks claimed that the Vivo X500 series will feature 144Hz refresh rate displays and a 50-megapixel primary camera using LOFIC (Lateral Overflow Integration Capacitor) technology. The lineup is said to include a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto shooter.

The Vivo X500 and X500 Pro are expected to come with upgrades over the Vivo X300 and X300 Pro, respectively. They could be launched alongside a Vivo X500 Pro Max variant.

The Vivo X500e seems to be a new addition to the lineup. Vivo has not launched a Vivo X300e variant this year. Besides the vanilla and Pro model, the existing series includes Vivo X300 FE and flagship Vivo X300 Ultra models.