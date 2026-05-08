Capcom has announced and shadow dropped a new free DLC minigame for Resident Evil Requiem. The new mode, called Leon Must Die Forever is now available to owners of the game across PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Switch 2 as part of a new title update for the game. The replayable arcade-style minigame will automatically unlock for players who have completed the main story.

Resident Evil Requiem Update

Leon Must Die Forever is an action-focussed minigame in which players clear a number of stages as Leon S. Kennedy while utilising randomised enhancer abilities. The timed mode comes with multiple difficulty levels, including an extreme high-difficulty mode.

Capcom also released a trailer for the new mode, featuring Leon fighting through hordes of infected against the clock. Leon Must Die Forever will feature areas from the main game.

A new title update for Resident Evil Requiem is out now for all systems, adding:



- New game mode: Leon Must Die Forever

- Fixed an issue causing the game to become unplayable under certain circumstances pic.twitter.com/30JFGmJXzL — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) May 8, 2026

Players will have to race against the clock and defeat stronger enemy variants from Resident Evil Requiem before facing off against the final boss. The minigame will feature five difficulty ranks. Players will also unlock randomised enhancer difficulties when they fill up their enhancement gauge by defeating enemies, Capcom said in press release.

The mode changes Leon's enhancer abilities and the order and progression of areas across each run, thus bringing replay value. The mode will also feature a variety of new costumes for Leon.

In addition to the free minigame mode, Resident Evil Requiem is also getting a host of bug fixes across the platform as part of the title update. Capcom has also added PC support for the DualSense controller's adaptive triggers, haptic feedback, and motion sensor features.

Back in March, Capcom teased a minigame mode coming to Resident Evil Requiem. The developer also confirmed at the time that a story expansion for the survival horror game was in development. Resident Evil Requiem released on PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Switch 2 on February 27. It has sold over 7 million copies and is among the highest rated games of 2025.