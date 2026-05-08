Noise has launched the NoiseFit Halo 3 smartwatch in India as the latest addition to its Halo smartwatch series. The new wearable features a round dial with a 1.43-inch AMOLED display, and AI-backed productivity features through the company's Noise AI Pro system. It also supports QR code storage, health tracking tools, voice-based features, and a customisable smart dashboard. The smartwatch is available in multiple strap variants and supports both Android and iOS devices. Noise announced the launch details through a company press release.

NoiseFit Halo 3 Price in India, Availability

The NoiseFit Halo 3 starts at Rs. 5,499 as an introductory launch price in India, the company said in a press release. It comes in Metal Black, Leather Brown, Leather Blue, and Silicon Black variants.

The smartwatch is currently available for purchase through the Noise website, Amazon, and Flipkart.

NoiseFit Halo 3 Features, Specifications

The NoiseFit Halo 3 sports a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with 1000 nits peak brightness. The smartwatch features a round-dial design with an integrated strap layout and precision-cut detailing around the dial. Noise has equipped the smartwatch with its Noise AI Pro system, which includes voice commands, morning brief summaries, AI voice transcription, and Super Notifications support. The company says Super Notifications can surface updates such as OTPs, ride alerts, and delivery notifications on supported Android devices.

Noise also includes a customisable Smart Dashboard in the NoiseFit Halo 3 smartwatch that supports up to five widgets. Users can add widgets for features such as music controls, AQI updates, hydration reminders, and sleep tracking. For health and fitness tracking, the wearable supports one-tap heart rate monitoring, stress tracking, and SpO2 monitoring. The smartwatch also supports continuous health tracking throughout the day.

The NoiseFit Halo 3 additionally supports Noise Vault, which lets users store QR codes for flights, movie tickets, concerts, and other passes directly on the smartwatch for scanning access. The smartwatch is compatible with both Android and iOS smartphones. The company claims that the smartwatch can deliver up to seven days of battery life on a single charge.