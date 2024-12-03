Technology News
  Sony's Planned PlayStation Handheld Report Gets Backing, Possible 'Prototype' May Exist

Sony's Planned PlayStation Handheld Report Gets Backing, Possible 'Prototype' May Exist

Sony's reported handheld would be able to run games natively, in line with previous handhelds from the company like the PSP and the PS Vita.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 3 December 2024 20:52 IST
Sony's Planned PlayStation Handheld Report Gets Backing, Possible 'Prototype' May Exist

Photo Credit: Sony

Sony released the PS Vita in 2011

Highlights
  • Sony is reportedly in the early stages of developing a new handheld
  • The PlayStation Portal can only stream games from a PS5 over Wi-Fi
  • Sony's next handheld is likely years away from launch
Sony has reportedly been working on a handheld console that will be able to run PS5 games natively. The PlayStation parent was in the early stages of developing the device, Bloomberg had reported last week. The claim has now received backing from Digital Foundry, which said Monday, citing sources, that a Sony handheld was indeed in the works. The company launched a handheld device last year, the PlayStation Portal, that acts as a remote player for the PS5.

Sony's New Handheld Report Backed

In its latest DF Direct Weekly show on YouTube, Digital Foundry, known for its in-depth technical analysis of games and gaming hardware, corroborated the report about a new PlayStation handheld.

“... we actually heard about this handheld some months ago from a couple sources specifically. We're not in the business of leaking things, but it's interesting that this finally started to make its rounds, because it just sort of confirmed what we had seen and heard off the record about this existing — which is cool,” Digital Foundry's John Linneman said during the show.

“To me this sort of just strengthens the notion that yeah, they're very much working on something. And this article makes it seem like it's even further out than I actually thought based on that,” he added.

According to him, Sony may already have a prototype of its handheld. “So, I'm not sure where it's going; I think there's like prototype stuff out there, possibly. There's still a lot of questions for this, but it does feel like this future of offering a handheld and a home console option is very likely at this point.”

Sony, on its part, has not commented on its reported plans for a new gaming handheld that could run PS5 games on the go.

ps portal inline Sony 1692881659736 1722585804602 ps portal

The PlayStation Portal remote player was launched in 2023
Photo Credit: Sony

Last week, a Bloomberg report claimed the company was developing a new handheld, intended as a competitor to the highly successful Nintendo Switch. The device would be able to run games natively, in line with previous handhelds from Sony like the PSP and the PS Vita. The reported handheld, however, is likely years away from launch. 

The company's most recent handheld, the PlayStation Portal, can only stream games and media from a connected PS5 over Wi-Fi connection. This requires the device to be paired with a PS5, which must stay in rest mode to enable remote play on the Portal.

The PlayStation Portal, however, did get an update in November that added cloud streaming support for certain PS5 games. The feature, currently in beta, is available to PlayStation Plus Deluxe/ Premium tier subscribers in select countries. According to Sony, PlayStation Portal users will be able to stream over 120 PS5 games directly from the company's servers, without requiring a PS5 linked to the device.

Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Apple Accused of Silencing Workers, Spying on Personal Devices

Sony's Planned PlayStation Handheld Report Gets Backing, Possible 'Prototype' May Exist
