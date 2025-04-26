Sony LinkBuds Fit Review: Comfy and Sporty Earbuds

Sony LinkBuds series has always been a special one from the brand, as it also brings some innovations. Whether the open-ring design in earbuds or more, the company always tries to deliver something unique with its LinkBuds series. And now, taking this legacy forward, we have the all-new Sony LinkBuds Fit, a new pair of mid-range wireless earbuds that focuses on fitness-centric users. The latest earbuds bring some of the signature Sony audio quality and a lightweight and premium design for a price tag of Rs 18,990. So, does it make sense to go for these new earbuds at a time when the competition is quite fierce? Let's find out in this review.

Sony LinkBuds Fit Design and Features: Compact and Comfortable

Size - 21 x 19 x 15 mm (Buds); 47.2 x 47.2 x 32.6 mm (Case)

Weight - 4.9g (Each Bud); 41g (with case)

Water and dust resistance - IPX4 (Buds only)

Colours - Green, White, and Black

The first and foremost thing you will notice about the earbuds is the unique mini hamburger-like case. It looks compact, which makes it easier to carry with you. I like the fact that the case comes with a mix of a glossy top to make it look premium and a rubberised base for added grip. There is a USB Type-C port at the back, along with a button to reset the settings, while the front features a small LED light to indicate the pairing and charging status.

The Sony LinkBuds Fit is available in three colour options: White, Black, and Green.

The earbuds are available in three colour options: Green, White, and Black. I got the Black colour option for the review, and I must say that it does look minimalistic, though the glossy surface is susceptible to scratches.

Opening the case lid, you will be greeted with one of the most comfortable earbuds available in India. The earbuds clock in at just 4.9 grams per bud, making them some of the lightest in the industry. It also comes with what Sony calls air-fitting supporters, which allow you to twist and lock the buds into your ears.

The tails are soft and more pliable than most plastic points available in other sports-oriented earbuds, but they still hold them quite sturdily. So, even if you are running, shaking your head, or doing a somersault, the LinkBuds Fit will not fall off.

The earbuds come with IPX4 rating, making them sweatproof during workouts.

Interestingly, the earbuds also have an IPX4 rating, meaning they can withstand sweat and light rain without much hassle. The earbuds also come with gesture controls, which were not accurate, to be honest. They are equipped with the Wide Area Tap functionality, which allows users to control the headsets by tapping in front of the ear, aside from tapping directly on the earphones.

The feature looks interesting but comes with a fair share of flaws. There were times when the earbuds didn't register the tap gesture. That said, you can customise the gesture controls from the application, though you still need to go through a learning curve to identify the sweet spot to use the gesture controls.

Sony LinkBuds Fit App and Specifications: Easy-to-Use Interface

Driver - 8.4mm

Companion App - Sony Sound Connect

Gesture controls - Yes (tap)

The Sony LinkBuds Fit comes with a companion app through which you can control multiple functions. The Sony Sound Connect app is available on Android and iOS platforms, which is good. The app interface is quite easy to use, and you get the important information on the home screen, like the battery percentage, noise cancellation options, and more.

You can also get easy access to Equaliser, speak-to-chat, background music effects, and Device Settings on the home screen. The app gives you full control to change the equaliser settings, set up 360 Reality Audio, measure earbuds for a secure fit, and more. You can also customise gesture controls using the app. By default, you get a double tap on the left bud to shift between ANC and Ambient Sound, while repeated taps will lower the volume. Similarly, double tap on the right bud, and you can play/pause music, triple tap to change the song, and repeat tap to increase the volume.

You can adjust a five-band EQ or select from Sony's presets like Bright, Mellow, Vocal, Relaxed, Excited, Treble Boost, Bass Boost, Speech, and more through the app. There's also support for Sony's DSEE (Digital Sound Enhancement Engine), which helps upscale low-resolution audio files for a cleaner listening experience.

Coming to the specifications, the Sony LinkBuds Fit offers some flagship-grade features. The earbuds have an 8.4mm Dynamic Driver X and offer advanced noise cancellation. It also comes with an Auto Ambient Sound mode that adjusts the noise cancellation levels depending on the environment. The earbuds also come with Sony's Integrated Processor V2, which is also present in the flagship Sony WF-1000XM5. Moreover, you get High-Res Audio certification. The Sony LinkBuds Fit also supports SBC, AAC, LDAC, and LC3 audio codecs. The earbuds come with Bluetooth 5.3 and multi-point connectivity.

Sony LinkBuds Fit Performance and Battery Life: High on Bass, Dependable Battery

Codec Support: SBC, AAC, LDAC, LC3

Charging - Wired (USB Type-C)

Bluetooth - 5.3

Let's start with the noise cancellation performance of the Sony LinkBuds Fit. The earbuds come loaded with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), which is quite effective, and you get three different modes: Noise Cancellation, Ambient Sound, and Off. The noise cancellation works well in most conditions, though if you are looking at a level similar to Bose or Apple, then these are not just there. Once turned on, the earbuds are able to cut out lower frequencies with ease. However, the noise isolation is not as great as that of the Sony WF-1000XM5. Even with the ANC on, you can still listen to voices near your table or the clattering of dishes. And this is not because of ANC quality but due to poor isolation.

The Sony Linkbuds Fit comes with a 8.4mm dynamic driver and offers Hi-Res audio.

Coming to the performance, the Sony LinkBuds Fit offers an airy and robust soundstage, which is slightly heavy on the bass. The bass is powerful and dominant but does not overpower the mids and highs. So, while playing Eminem's The Way I Am, the earbuds delivered good sound separation. The vocals were clear and loud, while the bass was on point. With Kendrick Lamar's loyalty, the earbuds handled the sub-bass quite well during the chorus.

The mids and highs are decent, though they cannot replicate the similar output as we have seen in the Sony WF-1000XM5. The mid-range can feel slightly recessed. The highs are clean, though they lack an airy factor, which you might find in higher-end models from Sony or Bose. I also liked the fact that the company has given support for different codecs, which makes it easier to adapt to a listener's needs. For example, with AAC, you can play the highest quality audio from your iPhone.

The wireless earbuds also comes with good microphone quality.

The earbuds also come with a decent battery life. The company claims that you can get up to 21 hours of backup with the case and up to 7 hours of backup on each earbud. During the testing period, I found out that the earbuds delivered close to four hours of backup with the ANC turned on. With ANC turned off, you can get close to six hours of backup from each bud.

I got close to 20 hours of playback time with the charging case. Coming to the charging speed, the earbuds can be fully charged in 2 hours and 30 minutes to 3 hours. Moreover, 5 minutes of charging nets you an hour of playback.

The Sony LinkBuds Fit comes with Bluetooth 5.3 and supports multi-point connectivity.

The call quality is good as well. The microphone on the Linkbuds Fit is decent enough to capture my voice and filter out unnecessary background noises.

Sony LinkBuds Fit Verdict

To conclude, the Sony LinkBuds Fit is one of the most comfortable pairs of wireless earbuds available at this price segment. The lightweight design makes it comfortable to wear for a longer period. The silicone tips and the tails are comfy, and you will not feel any discomfort while wearing these earbuds. This also makes the whole exercise routine a delightful one. Moreover, with an IPX4 rating, you won't need to worry about sweat or light rain while exercising.

The earbuds come with a special price of Rs. 18,990.

The performance is good for the price. The sound profile is airy and punchy. The earbuds have a special emphasis on bass, but they also manage the mids and highs effectively, though not as well as we have seen in the Sony WF-1000XM5. The Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) works well, though the noise isolation is not that great, to be honest. The battery life is decent, if not great. So, if you are one of those who love to work while listening to music and want a comfortable pair of earbuds, then you can consider these.