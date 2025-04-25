Technology News
Sony Xperia 1 VII Design, Colourways Reportedly Spotted via Live Images on Taiwan's NCC Website

Sony Xperia 1 VII could be the company's first phone to debut with a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 25 April 2025 19:37 IST
Photo Credit: Sony

Sony Xperia 1 VII could come in black, navy green and purple colour options

Highlights
  • Sony Xperia 1 VII will be reportedly 165mm tall and 74mm wide
  • The renders show three cameras in the back
  • Sony Xperia 1 VI came in Black, Platinum Silver, and Khaki Green shades
Sony Xperia 1 VI was launched in May 2024 with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and triple rear cameras. Now, Sony appears to be gearing up to release the Xperia 1 VII as the successor to last year's Xperia 1 VI. A publication spotted a new Sony handset on Taiwan's National Communications Commission (NCC) website, and the listing reveals the design and colour options of the the purported Sony Xperia 1 VII. It is said to be associated with the model number XQ-FSxx. The renders show three cameras in the back and a headphone jack.

Sony Xperia 1 VII Design Leaked

Japanese website Sumaho Digest shared live images of the purported Sony Xperia 1 VII. The images that seem to have been sourced from the Taiwanese certification site NCC show the phone in black, navy green and purple colour options. For comparison, the Sony Xperia 1 VI arrived in Black, Platinum Silver, and Khaki Green colour options.

sony xperia 1 vii sumaho digest Sony Xperia 1 VII

Live photos of the Xperia 1 VII from Taiwan's NCC website
Photo Credit: Sumaho Digest

 

The renders show the Xperia 1 VII with minimal design changes compared to its predecessor. Sony appears to be sticking to a triple rear camera setup for the new phone, and the sensors are arranged vertically on the rear panel. The headphone jack, which is also present on the existing model, is also visible in the image. 

The leaked images suggest that the main camera of the phone, located in the centre, will be equipped with an Exmor-T sensor. The handset bears model number XQ-FSxx, according to the publication.

The report states that the Sony Xperia 1 VII will be 165mm tall and 74mm wide. This dimension could make the new phone a little longer than the Sony Xperia 1 VI, which is 162mm tall and 74mm in width.

A recent leak from earlier this month claimed that the Sony Xperia 1 VII will sport the same 6.5-inch screen as the Xperia 1 VI, with large bezels at both ends. It is likely to be the first Sony smartphone to run on a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.

The Sony Xperia 1 VI was unveiled in May 2024 with a starting price tag of EUR 1,299 (roughly Rs. 1,17,400) for the 12GB+256GB model. It runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and has a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48-megapixel primary Sony Exmor T sensor, a 12-megapixel ultrawide sensor and a 12-megapixel zoom camera. The phone sports a 12-megapixel front camera for selfies. It carries a 5,000mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging.

 

Comments

Sony Xperia 1 VI, Sony Xperia 1 VII, Sony Xperia 1 VII Specifications, Sony
