Sony Xperia 1 VII is widely believed to be in development as the successor to the Xperia 1 VI. The phone has surfaced on a benchmarking website, which not only hints towards its imminent debut, but also details several of its specifications. It is said to be powered by the flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset with 12GB of RAM. It may ship with Android 15. Notably, this development comes following the purported handset's listing on Taiwan's National Communications Commission (NCC) website.

Sony Xperia 1 VII Geekbench Listing

A handset with the model number "Sony XQ-FS54" has been listed on Geekbench (via GSMArena). It has an octa-core chipset with an ARM v8 architecture featuring two cores clocking speeds of 4.32GHz, six other cores operating at 3.53GHz. This is speculated to be the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, becoming the first Sony smartphone to feature this flagship chipset.

The SoC may be paired with approximately 10.90GB of RAM, which could be rounded off to 12GB. The phone is listed as running Android 15 and has a motherboard with “sun” as the identifier.

Benchmark scores for the purported Sony Xperia 1 VII also give us an idea of what to expect from the handset in terms of the performance upon its launch. In the Geekbench 6.4.0 for Android AArch64 benchmarking test, it registered 2,967 and 9,017 single and multi-core scores, respectively.

Sony Xperia 1 VII Specifications (Expected)

Previous reports indicate that the Sony Xperia 1 VII may sport the same 6.5-inch screen as the Xperia 1 VI with chunky bezels at both ends. The back of the handset is expected to feature a triple camera setup with three distinct vertically stacked camera rings. While exact specifications remain unknown, it is suggested to debut with a periscope telephoto sensor. Renders of the purported handset reveal additional cutouts for the autofocus LED flash, and other elements.

Xperia 1 VII could measure 161.9 x 74.5 x 8.5 mm in size. The phone's right spine may feature the power button, volume rockers, and a dedicated button which may act as the camera shutter. Further, it is also said to be equipped with dual front-firing speakers, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port for charging.

More details about the purported handset are expected to surface as its launch nears. Although the company is yet to reveal its official launch timeline, the Xperia 1 VI debuted in May 2024, which points towards the current month being the most likely launch window.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.