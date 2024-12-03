Technology News
English Edition

Apple Accused of Silencing Workers, Spying on Personal Devices

An Apple employee has alleged the firm requires staff to install software on personal devices used for work that provides access to their personal data.

By Reuters | Updated: 3 December 2024 20:14 IST
Apple Accused of Silencing Workers, Spying on Personal Devices

Apple said its workers are trained annually on their rights to discuss their working conditions

Highlights
  • Apple has been accused of monitoring employees' personal devices
  • Staff are allegedly prohibited from discussing working conditions
  • Apple said the claims in the employee's lawsuit lack merit
Advertisement

Apple has been accused in a new lawsuit of illegally monitoring its workers' personal devices and iCloud accounts while also barring them from discussing their pay and working conditions.

The complaint filed in California state court on Sunday by Amar Bhakta, who works in digital advertising for Apple, claims the company requires employees to install software on personal devices that they use for work allowing Apple to access their email, photo libraries, health and "smart home" data and other personal information.

At the same time, the lawsuit alleges, Apple imposes confidentiality policies that prohibit employees from discussing working conditions, including with the media, and engaging in legally-protected whistleblowing.

Bhakta, who has worked for Apple since 2020, says he was barred from talking about his work on podcasts and instructed to remove information about his working conditions from his LinkedIn profile.

"Apple's surveillance policies and practices chill, and thus also unlawfully restrain, employee whistleblowing, competition, freedom of employee movement in the job market, and freedom of speech," the lawsuit said.

Apple in a statement provided by a spokesperson said the claims in the lawsuit lack merit and that its workers are trained annually on their rights to discuss their working conditions.

“At Apple, we're focused on creating the best products and services in the world and we work to protect the inventions our teams create for customers," the company said.

Lawyers for Bhakta also represent two women who filed a lawsuit in June accusing Apple of systematically underpaying female workers in its engineering, marketing, and AppleCare divisions. Apple has said it is committed to inclusion and pay equity.

Apple is also facing at least three complaints from a U.S. labor board claiming it has illegally deterred employees from discussing issues such as sex bias and pay discrimination with each other and the media, including by restricting their use of social media and workplace messaging app Slack. The company has denied wrongdoing.

The new lawsuit was filed under a unique California law that allows workers to sue their employers on behalf of the state and keep 35% of any penalties that are recovered.

© Thomson Reuters 2024

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Apple, Privacy
Bitcoin’s Push Toward $100,000 Runs Into a Wall of Resistance

Related Stories

Apple Accused of Silencing Workers, Spying on Personal Devices
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO 13 With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC Launched in India at This Price
  2. OnePlus Nord 4 and Nord CE 4 Get OxygenOS 15 in India With These Features
  3. Vivo X200 Series India Launch Date Announced
  4. Moto G35 5G India Launch Date, Design and Key Features Revealed
  5. India's Landmark Deal with Publishers Secures Free Access to 13,000 Journals
  6. Top OTT Releases in December 2024: Singham Again,Â Agni, Amaran, and More
#Latest Stories
  1. ISRO's PSLV-C59 to Launch ESA's Proba-3 Mission for Sun Corona Study
  2. New Malayalam OTT Releases: Bougainvillea, Her, Secret, Kishkindha Kaandam, and More
  3. Polar Bears in Alaska Face Rising Pathogen Threats Due to Climate Change
  4. Homo Juluensis Discovered: A New Chapter in Middle Pleistocene Human Evolution
  5. Sony's Planned PlayStation Handheld Report Gets Backing, Possible 'Prototype' May Exist
  6. VisionOS 2.2 Update for Apple Vision Pro Reportedly Brings New Upgrades to Mac Virtual Display
  7. Apple Accused of Silencing Workers, Spying on Personal Devices
  8. India’s Landmark Deal with Publishers Secures Free Access to 13,000 Journals: Report
  9. Bitcoin’s Push Toward $100,000 Runs Into a Wall of Resistance
  10. OnePlus 13R Tipped to Get Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery, More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »