Looking for a good pair of headphones? The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 is a great avenue for grabbing the product you desire at a highly discounted rate. The sale began yesterday, and prices of several products across various categories such as smartphones, tablets, headphones, truly wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds, smartwatches, and other electronics. Buyers can find discounts on products from Blaupunkt, JBL, Sony, and Sennheiser, and these devices are selling at considerably lower prices. If you've been scouring the market for a good pair of headphones, then we've compiled a list of the best deals on headphones available during the Amazon sale.

One of the most notable deals is live on the JBL Tune 760NC. Previously listed at Rs. 7,999, these headphones can now be purchased for Rs. 3,999 during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025.

In addition to these discounts, buyers can also take advantage of coupon discounts or bank benefits to lower the effective sale price of the product and maximise their savings. The e-commerce giant is also offering a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 3,250 on HDFC Credit card transactions, as well as a cashback of up to five percent on Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit cards.

Customers can also unlock rewards worth Rs. 5,000 during the ongoing Amazon sale. If you do not wish to pay the full price of the device in one go, there are no-cost EMI options which can be availed of.

Best Deals on Headphones During Amazon Sale

