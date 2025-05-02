Technology News
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025: Top Deals on Headphones

Buyers can grab a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 3,250 on HDFC Credit card transactions.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 2 May 2025 17:45 IST
Sony’s WH-1000XM4 headphones promise class-leading active noise cancellation

Highlights
  • JBL Tune 760NC is available for Rs. 3,999 during the Amazon sale
  • Buyers can grab headphones from JBL, Sony and more with discounts
  • Bumper rewards worth Rs. 5,000 can be unlocked during the sale
Looking for a good pair of headphones? The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 is a great avenue for grabbing the product you desire at a highly discounted rate. The sale began yesterday, and prices of several products across various categories such as smartphones, tablets, headphones, truly wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds, smartwatches, and other electronics. Buyers can find discounts on products from Blaupunkt, JBL, Sony, and Sennheiser, and these devices are selling at considerably lower prices. If you've been scouring the market for a good pair of headphones, then we've compiled a list of the best deals on headphones available during the Amazon sale.

One of the most notable deals is live on the JBL Tune 760NC. Previously listed at Rs. 7,999, these headphones can now be purchased for Rs. 3,999 during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025.

In addition to these discounts, buyers can also take advantage of coupon discounts or bank benefits to lower the effective sale price of the product and maximise their savings. The e-commerce giant is also offering a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 3,250 on HDFC Credit card transactions, as well as a cashback of up to five percent on Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit cards. 

Customers can also unlock rewards worth Rs. 5,000 during the ongoing Amazon sale. If you do not wish to pay the full price of the device in one go, there are no-cost EMI options which can be availed of.

Best Deals on Headphones During Amazon Sale

Model List Price Effective Price Buying Link
JBL Tune 760NC Rs. 7,999 Rs. 3,999 Buy Now
Sony WH-1000XM4 Rs. 29,990 Rs. 20,989 Buy Now
Sennheiser HD 450BT Rs. 14,990 Rs. 7,140 Buy Now
PHILIPS Audio TAH6506BK/00 Rs. 11,999 Rs. 4,499 Buy Now
Sennheiser Momentum 4 Rs. 34,990 Rs. 21,990 Buy Now
Blaupunkt BH41 Rs. 3,499 Rs. 999 Buy Now
Zebronics Duke Rs. 1,999 Rs. 998 Buy Now
JBL Live 770NC Rs. 14,999 Rs. 8,999 Buy Now

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
