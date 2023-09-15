Technology News
  Spider Man 2 Gameplay Details Open World Experience With Fast Travel, Teases Over 65 Suits

Spider-Man 2 Gameplay Details Open-World Experience With Fast Travel, Teases Over 65 Suits

Insomniac Games also announced a Rs. 5,599/ $79.99 worth Digital Deluxe Edition that adds 10 exclusive skins, inspired by different media.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 15 September 2023 19:30 IST
Spider-Man 2 Gameplay Details Open-World Experience With Fast Travel, Teases Over 65 Suits

Photo Credit: Insomniac Games

You can seamlessly switch between both Spider-Men

Highlights
  • Spider-Man 2 releases October 20 exclusively on the PS5
  • The city map has nearly doubled in size to include Queens and Brooklyn
  • Spider-Mans’ new AR tech reveals world activities via holographic icons

Spider-Man 2 just got a new gameplay trailer at the PlayStation State of Play event, held late Thursday, dropping new details about its exploration, side quests, and new tech. Game director Bryan Intihar kicked things off by comparing its open-world experience to the 2018 prequel, noting how the map has nearly doubled in size, expanding past the East River to include the Queens and Brooklyn boroughs. To compensate for the distance, both Spider-Men — Peter Parker and Miles Morales — are equipped with deployable Web Wings that let them swiftly glide across the city. Indeed, these can be used in tandem with web-swinging by alternating between the two for increased momentum.

As previously reported, players can seamlessly switch between Spider-Men instantly — functionality enabled by the PS5's SSD — regardless of how far they're located in the open world. That loading speed extends into the fast travel system as well, with new districts unlocking based on how many side activities you complete in that zone. In Spider-Man 2, our heroes' masks are equipped with new AR tech that reveals world activities through holographic icons on your field of view. Any nearby tasks and NPC requests can be tracked using the Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man App, which pops up at the bottom-right corner of the screen. While most tasks can be completed by either Spider-Man — indicated by the tiny face icons on the phone screen — some are reserved for a ‘specific hero.'

For instance, Miles could be asked to make an appearance at the Brooklyn Visions Academy, his current place of learning, which seems to be explorable to an extent. Similarly, the football grounds of Midtown High, where we saw Peter hang out with Harry Osborn in an older trailer, will be available to explore — at least to some extent. Intihar explained that side quests will be largely represented through ‘visual cues' such as airborne Talon drones that lead to Kraven the Hunter's story and floating green symbols that point towards Mysterio's presence. Such interactions would eventually lead to climactic showdowns with Spider-Man's rogues gallery of villains, not limited to the bulky Venom.

Exploration also rewards you with new combat and gadget upgrades, in addition to unlocking new Spider suits. Intihar claims that this sequel will feature over 65 suits from comic books, movies, and some original designs. In total, they'll add up to 200 when you consider the Suit Styles system that lets you unlock alternate colours for your selected outfit. Furthermore, if you purchase the Digital Deluxe Edition of Spider-Man 2, you'll be granted 10 more exclusive suits — five for each Spidey — crafted in collaboration with artists from across different media. This edition is priced at Rs. 5,599/ $79.99.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 swings onto PS5 on October 20.

What are the most exciting titles that gamers can look forward to in 2023? We discuss some of our favourites on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: spider man, spider man 2, marvels spider man 2, spider man 2 game, spider man 2 trailer, spider man 2 gameplay, spider man 2 open world, spider man 2 exploration, spider man 2 suits, spider man 2 map, spider man 2 locations, spider man 2 digital deluxe edition, insomniac games, playstation 5, ps5, sony, playstation, state of play
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com. More
