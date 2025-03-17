Technology News
English Edition
Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake Is Still in Development, Saber CEO Says

There’s no official update on a release date for the game yet.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 17 March 2025 13:08 IST
Photo Credit: PlayStation/ LucasFilm

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake was initially being developed by Aspyr

Highlights
  • Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake was announced for PS5, PC
  • Saber took over development in 2022
  • Embracer Group sold Saber Interactive in 2024
Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake is reportedly still in development at Saber Interactive. Announced for the PS5 in 2021, the remake project has had a tumultuous development cycle. The game swapped studios and was once delayed indefinitely, but Saber confirmed last year that it remained in the works. After almost a year of silence since then, the developer has provided an update on the Knights of the Old Republic remake.

KOTOR Remake Still in the Works

Saber Interactive CEO Matt Karch told Game File (via VGC) that the KOTOR remake was still in development, but did not provide any more details. There's no official update on a release date for the game yet.

Last week, Saber CCO Tim Willits, too, suggested the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake was not dead.

“We are working on numerous games across many different genres. Everything that we have talked about is still in development. We will share information on upcoming games when we have something cool to share,” Willits said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) Friday.

The latest update on the future of the remake comes nearly a year after Karch had said the game was “alive and well” following Saber Interactive's split from Embracer Group.

“What I will say is that the game is alive and well, and we're dedicated to making sure we exceed consumer expectations,” Karch had said in an interview in April 2024.

Embracer Group sold Saber Interactive to a company controlled by Karch for $247 million (roughly Rs. 2,145 crore) in March 2024. The studio retained the Knights of the Old Republic remake following the sale, but updates about the game's progress have been scarce.

The remake was initially in development at Aspyr, before being delayed indefinitely in 2022 after three years in the making. Later that year, the project changed hands from Aspyr to Saber. According to a Bloomberg report at the time, 2025 was supposed to be a realistic release target for the title. With no further confirmation on launch timeline, it is safe to say the KOTOR remake is unlikely to launch this year.

The remake project was first revealed for PS5 and PC platforms with a teaser at PlayStation Showcase in 2021. The original Knights of the Old Republic, developed by RPG veterans BioWare, was released on Xbox and PC in 2003.

Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Trades Above $83,600, Altcoin Movement Remain Sluggish

