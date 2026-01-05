Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to be launched later this month or in early February. With little time remaining, new information about the device is surfacing more quickly. The smartphone will be part of the Galaxy S26 series, with the base model and the Galaxy S26+ joining the Ultra variant. A new leak has now revealed the possible colour options for the Galaxy S26 Ultra, suggesting that the nomenclature might see a branding shift away from “Titanium.” Separately, another tipster claimed to have seen the smartphone's camera design in person.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra's Leaked Colour Options Spark Debate

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), user @jan_agrs shared screenshots of what is said to be an early teaser of the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra. The teaser was said to be seen on Instagram in Indonesia, and it showcased the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Elite chipset for the Galaxy S26 Ultra, as well as four colour options it can be released with. There is a possibility that it is either fake or was accidentally posted briefly, as it has not been reported by anyone else.

Based on the screenshots, the four colourways for the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra include Black Shadow, White Shadow, Galactial Blue, and Ultraviolet. If true, this year, individuals could see Blue and Violet colours alongside the more traditional Black and White. However, the bigger takeaway is that the word Titanium is no longer being used.

Tipster Ice Universe also commented on the leak in a separate post and said, “You'll notice that these names are no longer labelled as ‘Titanium ___.' So....” The implication here is that if the colour options are ditching the word Titanium, it could mean that the smartphone's body might not use it either. There are no reliable leaks that confirm this; however, there is a possibility that Samsung takes the Apple route and reverts to an aluminium frame.

Separately, Ice Universe also claimed that he saw the Galaxy S26 Ultra's design in person, and corroborated the metal ring design for the rear cameras. The tipster mentioned that “The new design looks more like the metal rings around the cameras on the iPhone 17 Pro Max,” adding that Samsung's version has a narrower metal ring.

Do note that the abovementioned information has not been confirmed or acknowledged by the company, and as such, there is always a chance of it being incorrect. We recommend waiting till the official launch of the series to know what Samsung has in store for consumers.