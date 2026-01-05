Samsung Electronics has unveiled the world's first 130-inch Micro RGB television at CES 2026. The ultra-large display marks Samsung's largest Micro RGB panel to date and introduces a redesigned frame-focused aesthetic. It combines AI-driven picture processing and full BT.2020 colour coverage, glare reduction, next-generation HDR support, and integrated audio for an ultra-premium viewing setup. Samsung will showcase the 130-inch Micro RGB TV at its Exhibition Zone during CES 2026 in Las Vegas. Pricing and availability details for the R95H model have not yet been announced.

Samsung's 130-Inch Micro RGB TV is the Company's Largest Display to Date

The South Korean tech giant says that its 130-inch Micro RGB TV introduces a new design language with a large, rigid frame and is designed to resemble a fixed architectural element rather than a conventional TV. The structure is intended to extend the room visually, with the screen appearing to sit within a window-like frame. according to Samsung.

The new model, called the R95H, is the company's largest Micro RGB display to date. It features an updated take on Samsung's Timeless Gallery design that originally debuted in 2013. The redesigned Timeless Frame encloses the screen with a consistent border, creating an art gallery-like look.

Speakers are integrated into the frame, with audio calibrated to the 130-inch panel, to make the sound feel aligned with the on-screen action rather than coming from a separate source, according to the company. It also features Eclipsa Audio for improved sound processing.

Samsung confirms that on the hardware side, the R95H is powered by Samsung's Micro RGB AI Engine Pro. The TV also includes Micro RGB Colour Booster Pro and Micro RGB HDR Pro. These systems are said to use AI-based processing to enhance colour saturation, adjust contrast, and improve detail in both bright and dark scenes.

The Samsung R95H display supports Micro RGB Precision Colour 100, which is claimed to deliver 100 percent coverage of the BT.2020 colour gamut. The panel has received certification from the Verband der Elektrotechnik for accurate Micro RGB colour reproduction, the company said. Samsung has also added its glare-free coating to reduce reflections and maintain contrast under different lighting conditions.

The 130-inch Micro RGB TV supports HDR10+ Advanced as well, which is a new version of the HDR10+ standard that Samsung is rolling out across its 2026 TV lineup.

Software features include Samsung's updated Vision AI Companion. This system enables conversational search, content recommendations, and access to AI-based tools such as AI Football Mode Pro, AI Sound Controller Pro, Live Translate, Generative Wallpaper, Microsoft Copilot, and Perplexity. Some of these features require a compatible Bluetooth remote and are limited by region, language support, and model availability.