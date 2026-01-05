Technology News
Samsung Unveils AI-Powered Home Ecosystem With Bespoke Home Appliances at CES 2026

Samsung says it is advancing dementia detection by utilising data from wearable devices.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 5 January 2026 11:25 IST
Samsung Unveils AI-Powered Home Ecosystem With Bespoke Home Appliances at CES 2026

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung concluded its First Look event at CES 2026

  • Samsung introduced new ultra-thin OLED S95H
  • Samsung is advancing dementia detection using wearable data.
  • Samsung introduced several new AI-powered home appliances at the CES
Samsung Electronics showcased its vision for an AI-enhanced lifestyle by unveiling a range of AI-powered products and services at the First Look event ahead of CES 2026. The company's new product lineup comprises new AI-powered home appliances, including the Bespoke AI Laundry Combo and Bespoke AI Jet Bot Steam Ultra robot vacuum.  Samsung has also unveiled its 130-inch Micro RGB TV alongside the OLED S95H and the new Freestyle+ portable projector. The firm's largest TV to date supports its Vision AI Companion (VAC) features.

Samsung Announces AI-Powered Bespoke Home Appliances

The company introduced several new AI-powered home appliances at the CES, including the Bespoke AI Laundry Combo, which eliminates the need to transfer clothes between the washer and dryer. The new lineup includes the Bespoke AI AirDresser with an Auto Wrinkle Care feature and the Bespoke AI Jet Bot Steam Ultra, equipped with a Qualcomm Dragonwing processor and an Active Stereo 3D Sensor.

The Bespoke AI Jet Bot Steam Ultra features a camera for navigation, and it can be used as a monitoring device for the home. The robot vacuum has Bixby integration as well. 

New AI TV Lineup, Freestyle+ Projector Launched

Under the new theme “Your Companion to AI Living,” Samsung Electronics said that AI is not just a standalone feature, but a core philosophy integrated into product development, operations and user experience across its ecosystem. 

Samsung also announced its 130-inch Micro RGB TV, equipped with VAC features and a Timeless Frame design to minimise distractions. It uses Samsung's new Micro RGB AI Engine Pro for precise RGB control and vivid visuals. The lineup offers HDR10+ Advanced, Eclipsa Audio, and Tizen OS. The new Micro RGB TV is confirmed to get seven years of Tizen OS upgrades.

Samsung also introduced AI Soccer Mode Pro, for improved football viewing with stadium-quality visuals and sound, and AI Sound Controller Pro, which lets users adjust crowd noise, commentary, and background audio for personalised listening.

The company says VAC enables contextual voice commands across Samsung's entire 2026 TV lineup, including Micro LED, OLED, Neo QLED, Mini LED, and UHD TVs and can recommend shows, music, or even recipes based on the on-screen content. These suggestions integrate with smart home devices like the new Movingstyle mobile screen and connected kitchen appliances.

Additionally, Samsung introduced new ultra-thin OLED S95H and the Freestyle+ projector. Two new Music Studio 5 and Studio 7 Wi-Fi speakers will also launch later this year.

Samsung Advances Dementia Detection Using Wearable Data

Furthermore, Praveen Raja, Vice President and Head of Digital Health at Samsung Research America (SRA), presented Samsung's long-term vision for digital health. By integrating phones, wearables, appliances, and AI, the company says it aims to prevent health issues before they arise.

This includes personalised exercise and sleep coaching, dietary and recipe suggestions based on ingredients available in connected refrigerators. It will also provide alerts for abnormal health signs through the Xealth platform for remote consultations. The company is also advancing dementia detection using wearable data.

Samsung says that all the health tracking features are secured through Samsung Knox and Knox Matrix to protect user data.

“With our global connected ecosystem, and by embedding AI across categories, Samsung is leading the way to offer more meaningful everyday AI experiences", said TM Roh, CEO and Head of Samsung's DX Division.

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: CES 2026, CES, Samsung, Your Companion to AI Living, Micro RGB TV, Samsung TV, Samsung AI
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
CES 2026: Samsung Launches 130-Inch Micro RGB TV With New Frame Design, Eclipsa Audio
Motorola Razr Fold Tipped to Launch This Year as Company’s First Book-Style Foldable

Samsung Unveils AI-Powered Home Ecosystem With Bespoke Home Appliances at CES 2026
