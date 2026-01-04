Technology News
English Edition

Rare ‘Double’ Lightning Phenomena With Massive Red Rings Light Up the Alps

Having both of these happen in the same frame is a unique situation and provides a rare glimpse into Earth's fleeting electrical displays.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 4 January 2026 15:56 IST
Rare ‘Double’ Lightning Phenomena With Massive Red Rings Light Up the Alps

(Representative Image)

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Rare elve and red sprite captured together above the Alps
  • Both phenomena are types of Transient Luminous Events
  • Photo taken by Valter Binotto from Possagno, Italy
Advertisement

For a brief moment last year, northern Italy's night sky offered a spectacle rarely seen in a lifetime. From his home in Possagno, nestled in the Alps, photographer Valter Binotto captured an image showing two of Earth's rarest lightning phenomena—a glowing red ring called an elve and a crimson sprite—occurring at the same time. Elves and sprites are forms of Transient Luminous Events (TLEs), which flash high above thunderstorms, lighting up thin upper-atmosphere air instead of zapping anything below.

Having both of these happen in the same frame is a unique situation and provides a rare glimpse into Earth's fleeting electrical displays.

Stunning Double Capture of Elve and Sprite Illuminates Fleeting Upper-Atmosphere Lightning Phenomena

According to a NASA report, an elve (Emission of Light and Very Low Frequency perturbations due to Electromagnetic Pulse Sources) occurs when an intense lightning strike sends an electromagnetic pulse rippling up to the ionosphere. This pulse causes nitrogen molecules miles away to briefly glow, sometimes extending hundreds of miles across and lasting just milliseconds. Sprites resemble branching crimson tendrils rising above storms and are also highly transient.

Binotto, who has taken photos of elves before, said the double capture was one of his most startling images. Shot with a Sony A7S and a 50mm f/1.4 lens, the image was one frame from a video captured at 25 fps—a frame that helps advance the study of TLEs and our understanding of upper-atmosphere lightning phenomena.

High-Speed Imaging Reveals Rare TLEs, Advancing Understanding of Thunderstorm-Earth Atmosphere Interactions

This rare capture highlights the value of persistent observation and high-speed imaging in documenting TLEs. It supports scientific studies on how thunderstorms interact with the upper atmosphere and the dynamic electrical processes of Earth's skies.

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Science, NASA
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Curiosity Explores Polygon-Covered Rocks in Monte Grande Hollow During Sols 4743-4749
NASA James Webb Telescope Reveals ‘Jekyll and Hyde’ Star System Hiding a Supermassive Black Hole

Related Stories

Rare ‘Double’ Lightning Phenomena With Massive Red Rings Light Up the Alps
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Land of Sin on Netflix: Know About Krista Kosonen-Starring Crime Thriller
  2. NASA's James Webb Telescope Reveals 'Jekyll and Hyde' Galaxy
  3. Rare 'Double' Lightning Phenomena Light Up the Alps
#Latest Stories
  1. Follow My Voice Now Available on Prime Video: What You Need to Know About Ariana Godoy’s Novel Adaptation
  2. Rare ‘Double’ Lightning Phenomena With Massive Red Rings Light Up the Alps
  3. Land of Sin Now Streaming on Netflix: All You Need to Know About This Gripping Nordic Noir
  4. NASA James Webb Telescope Reveals ‘Jekyll and Hyde’ Star System Hiding a Supermassive Black Hole
  5. Hui Gumm Yaadein: Ek Doctor, Do Zindagiyaan Coming to OTT: When, Where to Watch Medical Drama Online?
  6. 2026 Could Be the Best Year for Northern Lights; Why Post-Solar Maximum Storms Are Set to Surge
  7. MasterChef India Season 9 Streams This Week on Sony LIV: Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar, and Kunal Kapur Return
  8. 13,000-Year-Old Cosmic Airburst Triggered ‘Impact Winter’ and Mass Extinction, Research Suggests
  9. NOAA Issues G2 Solar Storm Watch; May Spark Auroras but Threaten Satellite Signals
  10. Freedom at Midnight Season 2 Streams on Sony LIV From January 9: What to Know About Nikkhil Advani’s Historical Drama
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »