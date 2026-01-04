Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar is on its way to an OTT platform after reportedly earning close to Rs. 1,100 crore at the worldwide box office. The movie is not only known for its story but also for the "swag" it generated on social media through Akshaye Khanna's famous hook steps. Belonging to the action-thriller genre, the film highlights tensions between two nations. Despite its long runtime, the movie delivers a gripping tale infused with a strong sense of patriotism.

When and Where to Watch

According to reports, Dhurandhar will be available for streaming from January 30, 2026. It is reported to land on Netflix. Once available, viewers will require a subscription to the streaming service to watch it online.

Trailer and Plot

The story features Ranveer Singh as an undercover agent attempting to capture a Lyari gangster from Karachi and strategizing to dismantle their terror operations. The narrative draws inspiration from real events, such as high-profile hijackings, the Parliament attack, and the IC-814 incident. Named Mission Dhurandhar, his assignment involves the extreme risk of infiltrating the dangerous web of Rehman Dakait. This journey plunges him into high-stakes action.

Cast and Crew

The high-octane espionage thriller Dhurandhar is written and directed by Aditya Dhar and produced under the banners of Jio Studios and B62 Studios. The film features an ensemble cast led by Ranveer Singh, with Akshaye Khanna portraying the primary antagonist.

The prominent supporting cast includes Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R. Madhavan, contributing to the film's large-scale narrative and intense character dynamics.

Reception

The movie built its hype perfectly and garnered significant attention on social media, driven by Akshaye Khanna's hit moves and catchy songs. It currently holds an impressive IMDb rating of 8.6/10. Financially, the gross earnings of Dhurandhar have surpassed five times its original production budget.