Land of Sin Now Streaming on Netflix: All You Need to Know About This Gripping Nordic Noir

The Swedish crime series Land of Sin is created, written, and directed by Peter Gronlund.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 4 January 2026 14:43 IST
Land of Sin Now Streaming on Netflix: All You Need to Know About This Gripping Nordic Noir

Photo Credit: Netflix

The show has recently landed on Netflix and has received a decent response from the audience

Highlights
  • Land of Sin is a Swedish mystery thriller series
  • It stars Krista Kosonen in the lead role
  • Streaming now, only on Netflix
Written and directed by Peter Grönlund, Land of Sin is a Swedish crime mystery thriller series that has finally made its way to digital screens. The show revolves around an investigator and her new colleague as they delve into the murder mystery of a teenage boy whose body was found at a farmhouse. As the investigation intensifies, the detective uncovers shocking and hidden truths about the family and their dark, generational feud over disputed land.

When and Where to Watch Land of Sin

Land of Sin is currently streaming on Netflix in multiple languages, including English. The series has dropped five episodes in total. Viewers will require a subscription to the streaming service to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Land of Sin

Originally titled Synden, this Swedish crime series follows Dani Anttila (played by Krista Kosonen), an odd, aggressive, and reserved investigator. Accompanied by her newly appointed colleague Malik, she embarks on an investigation into the murder of a troubled teenage boy, Silas. . The series takes a significant turn when Dani's personal connection to the victim is revealed; she holds a past as Silas's foster mother and feels a deep sense of guilt over his fate.

As the investigation commences, a hidden generational feud within the family is exposed, leading to chilling sequences packed with mystery.

Cast and Crew of Land of Sin

The Swedish crime series Land of Sin is created, written, and directed by Peter Gronlund. The production is handled by producers Mattias Arehn and Bonnie Skoog Feeney for Ninjahuset, with Mattias Rudh serving as the cinematographer. The series features an ensemble cast led by Krista Kosonen, Mohammed Nour Oklah, and Lisa Lindgren, alongside Peter Gantman in a prominent role.

Reception of Land of Sin

The show has recently landed on Netflix and has received a decent response from the audience. As of January 2026, the IMDb rating for the series is 6.3/10.

Comments

Land of Sin Now Streaming on Netflix: All You Need to Know About This Gripping Nordic Noir
Featured
