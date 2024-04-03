Since its reveal at PlayStation Showcase in 2021, Star Wars: The Knights of the Old Republic Remake has had a tumultuous development history. The remake of the beloved RPG from 2003 was delayed indefinitely and changed developers in 2022, with Saber Interactive taking over from Aspyr. Last month, Saber along with other studios under its brand and its licensed IPs, was sold for $247 million by Embracer Group, creating further uncertainty around the remake project. Now, Saber has confirmed that the studio is still working on the game.

Speaking to IGN Wednesday, Saber Interactive CEO Matthew Karch confirmed that KOTOR remake was under active development, with the studio retaining the project following its split from Embracer Group.

Karch said it was “clear and obvious” that Saber was still at work on the game. “What I will say is that the game is alive and well, and we're dedicated to making sure we exceed consumer expectations,” he told IGN.

The Saber Interactive head did not divulge any other details about the game and did not mention a release timeline. It could, however, be a while before we see The Knights of the Old Republic Remake released. During Saber's Split from Embracer Group, Embracer CEO Lars Wingefors had suggested that the game would not be released in the next 12 months.

The remake project was first revealed with a teaser in 2021 as part of PlayStation Showcase. Announced for PlayStation 5 and PC, the game is yet to get a full trailer that reveals more details about the gameplay. Initially helmed by Aspyr Media, the game was planned for launch by end of 2022.

In July 2022, the game was delayed indefinitely after three years of development at Aspyr. According to reports at the time, an internal demo of the Star Wars game was not well-received by partners Sony and Lucasfilm.

Later that year, the project changed hands, with Saber Interactive taking over the reins. Bloomberg reported then that a more realistic release window for the remake would be 2025.

Released in 2003 for Xbox and PC, the original Knights of the Old Republic was developed by RPG veterans BioWare. The game was later ported to mobile platforms, and more recently to Nintendo Switch in 2021.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.