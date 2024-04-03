Technology News
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake 'Alive and Well', Says Saber Interactive CEO

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake 'Alive and Well', Says Saber Interactive CEO

The Knights of the Old Republic Remake was first revealed at PlayStation Showcase in 2021.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 3 April 2024 12:38 IST
Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake 'Alive and Well', Says Saber Interactive CEO

Photo Credit: PlayStation/ LucasFilm

The Knights of the Old Republic Remake may be released next year

Highlights
  • The remake was initially under development at Aspyr Media
  • Saber Interactive took over development in 2022
  • Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake was announced for PS5, PC
Advertisement

Since its reveal at PlayStation Showcase in 2021, Star Wars: The Knights of the Old Republic Remake has had a tumultuous development history. The remake of the beloved RPG from 2003 was delayed indefinitely and changed developers in 2022, with Saber Interactive taking over from Aspyr. Last month, Saber along with other studios under its brand and its licensed IPs, was sold for $247 million by Embracer Group, creating further uncertainty around the remake project. Now, Saber has confirmed that the studio is still working on the game.

Speaking to IGN Wednesday, Saber Interactive CEO Matthew Karch confirmed that KOTOR remake was under active development, with the studio retaining the project following its split from Embracer Group.

Karch said it was “clear and obvious” that Saber was still at work on the game. “What I will say is that the game is alive and well, and we're dedicated to making sure we exceed consumer expectations,” he told IGN.

The Saber Interactive head did not divulge any other details about the game and did not mention a release timeline. It could, however, be a while before we see The Knights of the Old Republic Remake released. During Saber's Split from Embracer Group, Embracer CEO Lars Wingefors had suggested that the game would not be released in the next 12 months.

The remake project was first revealed with a teaser in 2021 as part of PlayStation Showcase. Announced for PlayStation 5 and PC, the game is yet to get a full trailer that reveals more details about the gameplay. Initially helmed by Aspyr Media, the game was planned for launch by end of 2022.

In July 2022, the game was delayed indefinitely after three years of development at Aspyr. According to reports at the time, an internal demo of the Star Wars game was not well-received by partners Sony and Lucasfilm.

Later that year, the project changed hands, with Saber Interactive taking over the reins. Bloomberg reported then that a more realistic release window for the remake would be 2025.

Released in 2003 for Xbox and PC, the original Knights of the Old Republic was developed by RPG veterans BioWare. The game was later ported to mobile platforms, and more recently to Nintendo Switch in 2021.

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Star Wars, Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic Remake, Knights of the Old Republic, KOTOR, KOTOR Remake, Saber Interactive, Aspyr, Embracer Group, Sony, PS5, PC
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Apple Could Be Forced to Let iPhone Users Uninstall Photos App in Europe: Report

Related Stories

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake 'Alive and Well', Says Saber Interactive CEO
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 50 Pro With Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC Debuts in India: See Price
  2. Samsung Galaxy M55 5G, Galaxy M15 5G to Launch in India on This Date
  3. HP Envy x360 14 With Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 CPUs Launched in India
  4. PS5 Slim to Go on Sale in India From April 5: See Pricing
  5. iQoo 12 Anniversary Edition India Launch Date Set; Key Features Revealed
#Latest Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 50 Pro With Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, 125W Turbo Charging Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake 'Alive and Well', Says Saber Interactive CEO
  3. Apple Could Be Forced to Let iPhone Users Uninstall Photos App in Europe: Report
  4. iQoo 12 Anniversary Edition India Launch Set for April 9; Price, Colourway, Key Features Revealed
  5. HP Envy x360 14 Laptop With 2.8K OLED Display, Intel Core Ultra 5 CPU Launched in India
  6. Binance Establishes First Ever Board of Directors Amid Legal Issues: Details
  7. Samsung Galaxy M55 5G, Galaxy M15 5G India Launch Set for April 8; Colours, Key Features Revealed
  8. Android 15 Said to Upgrade the Volume Panel Design and Add New Features
  9. Telegram Users Get New Business Features to Help Run Their Enterprise via the Messaging App
  10. US and UK Announce Partnership on AI Safety and Testing
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »