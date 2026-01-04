Technology News
Follow My Voice Now Available on Prime Video: What You Need to Know About Ariana Godoy's Novel Adaptation

The movie focuses on a girl who has been isolated for 76 days due to her illness and finds herself drawn to a radio program.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 4 January 2026 17:00 IST
Follow My Voice Now Available on Prime Video: What You Need to Know About Ariana Godoy's Novel Adaptation

Photo Credit: Prime Video

Follow My Voice has dropped on Prime Video, here's all you need to know

  • A Spanish love story that blossoms through a radio voice alone
  • Streaming now on Prime Video for romance and drama lovers
  • Based on Ariana Godoy’s Wattpad novel Sigue mi voz adaptation
Follow My Voice (originally titled Sigue mi voz) is a story about a Spanish girl, written and directed by Inés Pintor and Pablo Santidrian. It is an adaptation of the Wattpad novel by Ariana Godoy. The protagonist, Klara, becomes isolated due to her mental illness but begins listening to a radio program called Sigue mi voz, hosted by Pedro. The film is loved by the audience for its portrayal of "sheer love" without the need for physical presence or meeting.

When and Where to Watch

Follow My Voice (Sigue mi voz) is available on Amazon Prime Video as of January 2, 2026. You can stream it online with a paid subscription to the platform.

Trailer and Plot

The movie focuses on a girl who has been isolated for 76 days due to her illness and finds herself drawn to a radio program called Sigue mi voz, hosted by Kang. It showcases the beauty of a relationship built entirely through the sound of someone's voice. As her affection for him grows, her life begins to change; she starts attending school, meeting friends, and facing the world again.

However, she is now haunted by a singular worry: if he learns about her mental illness, will his feelings change, or will something else happen?

Cast and Crew

The film Follow My Voice is written and directed by the filmmaking duo Ines Pintor and Pablo Santidrian. It stars Berta Castane as Klara and Jae Woo Yang as Kang in the lead roles, supported by an ensemble featuring Claudia Traisac, Nuno Gallego, and Yasmina Drissi. The production was handled by Zeta Cinema and Beta Fiction Spain, in association with Wattpad WEBTOON Studios and Sigue y No Pares AIE.

Reception

The movie is a story of resilience and romance, making it highly relatable for Gen Z. It has gained significant attention from audiences and currently holds an IMDb rating of 6.4/10.

 

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Prime video, imdb, OTT
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
2026 Could Be the Best Year for Northern Lights; Why Post-Solar Maximum Storms Are Set to Surge

Follow My Voice Now Available on Prime Video: What You Need to Know About Ariana Godoy’s Novel Adaptation
