Motorola Razr Fold will be launched in 2026 as the smartphone maker's first book-style folding handset, according to a tipster. The phone could be teased during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026, which begins on Tuesday. It is expected to compete with Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold series, Google's Pixel Fold lineup, and Apple's purported iPhone Fold, which could also debut later this year. Motorola, which is known for its vertically folding Razr series, launched the Razr 60 Ultra in India in May 2025 with a 7-inch foldable display.

Motorola Razr Fold Launch Timeline (Expected)

In a post on X, tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) has shared a purported promotional banner for an upcoming foldable phone from the smartphone maker. Dubbed Motorola Razr Fold, the handset is said to be launched by the tech firm later this year as its first phone in the book-style folding form factor.

Moreover, the marketing image claimed that the foldable will offer various AI tools. While an official announcement is yet to be made, the tech firm is expected to reveal more details in the coming months.

Details about the Motorola Razr Fold are expected "in the coming months"

Photo Credit: Photo Credit: X/ @evleaks

However, this is not the first time that speculations regarding Motorola's first horizontally folding handset have surfaced online. Recently, a number of journalists received an invitation to the CES 2026 from Motorola. As part of the invitation pack, the tech firm included a diary with a wooden cover with “Every fold reveals a possibility” text printed on top. The trade show, which is set to begin on January 6, is expected to feature the first look at the Motorola Razr Fold.

As previously mentioned, Motorola has only launched vertically folding smartphones to date. However, as more OEMs are gearing up to throw their hat in the ring, including Apple with its purported iPhone Fold, Motorola could also be looking to get a share of the growing market.

Recently, Samsung also launched its first twice-folding phone, the Galaxy Z TriFold, hinting at the growing trajectory of the market. Other brands like Google, with its Pixel Fold lineup, are also competing in the same market.

To recap, Motorola launched the Razr 60 Ultra in India in May 2025 at Rs. 99,999 for the single 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant. It sports a 7-inch 1.5K pOLED LTPO inner display with up to a 165Hz refresh rate and up to 4,000 nits of peak brightness. On the outside, it gets a 4-inch pOLED LTPO cover display with up to 165Hz refresh rate and up to 3,000 nits of peak brightness. Qualcomm's octa core Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset powers the handset, which also features 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.1 internal storage.