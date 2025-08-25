Technology News
English Edition
  Ubisoft Announces The Division 2: Survivors, a 'Survival Extraction Experience' Coming Next Year

Ubisoft Announces The Division 2: Survivors, a 'Survival Extraction Experience' Coming Next Year

The Division 2: Survivors was announced at Gamescom 2025.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 25 August 2025 15:50 IST
Ubisoft Announces The Division 2: Survivors, a 'Survival Extraction Experience' Coming Next Year

Photo Credit: Ubisoft

The Division 2: Survivors is in the early stages of development

Highlights
  • The Division 2: Survivors does not yet have a release date
  • Ubisoft will host closed tests for The Division Resurgence in September
  • The Division Resurgence will launch on iOS and Android
The Division 2 is getting new content in the form of a survival extraction mode next year. Ubisoft announced the new experience, called The Division 2: Survivors, and detailed the roadmap for additional post-launch content for the game at Gamescom last week. Survivors is currently in the early stages of development, the company said. Ubisoft also shared details on The Division Resurgence and confirmed it would host closed tests for the mobile title later this year.

The Division 2: Survivors Announced

Ubisoft made the announcement at one of its panels at Gamescom 2025 on Friday, where it shared the “future of the Division franchise”. 2026 marks 10 years of the multiplayer shooter franchise and will see the release of The Division 2: Survivors, which will bring an updated take on the survival extraction experience to The Division 2, Ubisoft said in a blog post.

The new experience is currently in the early stages of development with the Division franchise veteran Magnus Jansén serving as creative director.

Thumbnail Timeline New 1 division

Ubisoft shared a roadmap for The Division franchise
Photo Credit: Ubisoft

“The Division 2: Survivors is as much your baby as it is ours, and we strive for transparency during its development,” said executive producer Julian Gerighty. “Clear communication and community involvement are a focus as we build the new experience, and we will be closely involving you as we move forward on the development journey.”

Ubisoft did not announce a release date but shared a content roadmap for the Division franchise that confirmed The Division 2: Survivors would be released sometime in 2026. The company revealed the logo and concept art from the Survivors mode and said it would share more details at a later date.

Monument 1 the division 2

Ubisoft shared concept images from The Division 2: Survivors
Photo Credit: Ubisoft

The Division Resurgence Update

The company also shared more details on The Division Resurgence, which is an upcoming a free-to-play mobile RPG shooter MMO. Announced in 2022, the mobile title is set in the world of The Division and The Division 2, promising the same gameplay experience on iOS and Android devices.

The mobile game is set in Manhattan and will serve to bridge the stories of the two mainline games. At Gamescom, Ubisoft announced it would begin closed tests for the mobile title on both iOS and Android in September to gather player feedback. More playtests will follow, the company said.

Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Ethereum Price Hits All-Time High as Bitcoin Steadies Around $113,000
Ubisoft Announces The Division 2: Survivors, a 'Survival Extraction Experience' Coming Next Year
