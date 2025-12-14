Comet​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ 3I/ATLAS is a rare interstellar visitor from beyond our solar system and is creating a spectacular celestial display as it approaches Earth. The strange comet has brightened by a factor of about ten and changed its colour from red to green, according to the most recent observations made after the perihelion passage in October. The whole world of astronomers is tracking this timeless wanderer that will fly closest to Earth on December ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌19.

Glowing Green with Ancient Carbon

According to the National Science Foundation's NOIRLab, the new green colour of the comet 3I/ATLAS reveals some interesting chemistry. The comet is heating up due to the solar radiation, and in response, it is emitting diatomic carbon molecules, which are two carbon atoms that emit a characteristic greenish glow when powered by the light of the sun.

The Gemini North telescope observed the changing colours very vividly on November 26, and thus, it shows that 3I/ATLAS is still an active area of new molecule release and therefore, astronomers get more fresh clues as to its composition, which is an enigma in the depths of ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌space.

Ancient Messenger from the Galaxy

The 3I/ATLAS​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ probably was formed several billion years ago in the far parts of the Milky Way and may be even older than our solar system. Experts say that the comet shows strange behaviour, such as significant brightenings every 16 hours due to the rotation of the ice pockets that are incised by the sun.

Even if it is coming to a safe distance of 170 million miles, this antique drifter gives a priceless look into the development of the first star systems in our ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌galaxy.