Written and directed by Karan Kandhari, Sister Midnight is a dark comedy-drama starring Radhika Apte in the lead role. This film was released theatrically in 2024 and has finally made its way to digital screens. The film is about a frustrated housewife whose hunt for identity turns chaotic when she begins to have vampiric urges and bizarre interactions with the stop-motion goats. Sister Midnight explores her struggles within her arranged marriage, where she feels trapped and unheard.

When and Where to Watch Sister Midnight

Sister Midnight is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The viewers will require an active subscription to stream it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Sister Midnight

The plot of Sister Midnight revolves around Uma (Portrayed by Radhika Apte), a woman from a small town, who gets married to Gopal (Played by Ashok Pathak), who is an emotionally unavailable man. While she tries to navigate her identity and an unheard marriage, her frustration soon turns into silence.

That's when the real game begins - In a bizarre situation, Uma develops a taste for blood, and her vampiric personality engages her in fantastical elements like stop-motion goats and other hallucinations. The film then explores the gap between fantasies and loneliness. The sequences have been framed in two concepts wherein both Western and indian household relevances have been exemplified.

Cast and Crew of Sister Midnight

Sister Midnight has a ensemble star cast, featuring Radhika Apte, Ashok Pathak, Chhaya Kadam, Smita Tambe, Navya Sawant, and more in prominent roles. The music composition has been delivered by Paul Banks, while the cinematographer of the film is Sverre Sordal. The editor of the film is Napoleon Stratogiannakis, while the director and writer is Karan Kandhari.

Reception of Sister Midnight

Sister Midnight was theatrically released on May 30th, 2025, where it received an average response from the audience. The IMDb rating of the film is 5.8/10.