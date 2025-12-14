Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery is an American mystery thriller film that serves as a sequel to Glass Onion (2022). Written and directed by Rian Johnson, the movie follows the return of detective Benoit Blanc to investigate the most dangerous and complex case ever. This movie comes as the third installment of the popular Knives Out series. The sequences are highly gripping, engaging, and the mystery is promised to keep the audience hooked to their seats until the end.

When and Where to Watch: Wake Up Dead Man

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out is available for streaming on the digital platform Netflix. Viewers must have a subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Wake Up Dead Man

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery marks the return of the detective Benoit Blanc (portrayed by Daniel Craig), where he has to undertake one of the most dangerous cases ever. After the town is shaken by a horrific murder, detective Benoit Blanc has to uncover the mystery. This time, he is accompanied by the local police officer named Geraldin Scott (played by Mila Kunis).

The investigation takes place in a tight-knit, closed religious community that is riddled with secrets and some hidden tensions. The detective has to investigate a group of people that includes the young priest, a local doctor, a lawyer and other members of the congregation. The film is a perfect blend of crime, thrill, comedy, and a top-notch investigation.

Cast and Crew of Wake Up Dead Man

Written and directed by Rian Johnson, this movie stars Daniel Craig in the lead role. Other cast members include Josh O'Connor, Glenn Close, Josh Brolin, Jeremy Renner, Mila Kunis, and more. The music composer is Nathan Johnson, and the cinematography has been done by Steve Yedlin.

Reception of Wake Up Dead Man

This movie was recently released on digital screens on Dec 12th, 2025, and has received a decent response from both the audience and the critics. The IMDb rating of the movie is 7.6/10.