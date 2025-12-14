Technology News
Single Papa Now Streaming on OTT: All the Details About Kunal Khemu’s New Comedy Drama Series

Single Papa, starring Kunal Khemu, explores themes of comedy, family, and emotions.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 14 December 2025 17:03 IST
Single Papa Now Streaming on OTT: All the Details About Kunal Khemu’s New Comedy Drama Series

Photo Credit: Netflix

The series is produced by Juggernaut Productions, with Manan Sagar serving as the editor

Highlights
  • Single Papa is a comedy-drama web series
  • It stars Kunal Khemu in the lead role
  • Streaming now, only on Netflix
Created by Ishita Moitra and Neeraj Udhwani, Single Papa is a comedy-drama series that stars Kunal Khemu in the lead role. This is a light-hearted web series that will revolve around a newly divorced man-child, who takes his family into a great shock when he adopts a baby. What unfolds next leads to a big chaos and a lot of laughter. The series is expected to deliver a blend of laughter, humor, and a lot of crazy sequences. Likewise, the star cast of the web series is promising.

When and Where to Watch Single Papa

Single Papa is now available to stream, only on Netflix. The series comprises 6 episodes in total, available in multiple languages including Hindi, English, Tamil, and Telugu. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Single Papa

This Kunal Khemu starrer follows Gaurav Gehlot, who has recently gone through a divorce and is developing emotionally. This man-child, however, shocks his entire busy family when he decides to adopt a child.

Soon, the conflict begins as the family offers a reality check to GG. From his habit of losing his own socks to making him understand the role of responsibility of a child, the family will engage in the epic drama, and what is notably called the grand Kalesh is further loaded.

The sequences are packed with crazy family drama, comedy, and a lot of emotions.

Cast and Crew of Single Papa

The comedy-drama series Single Papa is directed by a team including Shashank Khaitan, Hitesh Kewalya, and Neeraj Udhwani. The lead cast is headed by Kunal Kemmu (as Gaurav Gehlot) and features Prajakta Koli, Manoj Pahwa, and Ayesha Raza Mishra as his immediate family. Neha Dhupia plays the adoption agency head, and Isha Talwar is also featured in a prominent role.

The series is produced by Juggernaut Productions, with Manan Sagar serving as the editor.

Reception of Single Papa

This web series has recently landed on the digital screens, where it received a warm response from viewers. Its IMDb rating is 8.2/10.

Comments

