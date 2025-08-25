Assassin's Creed Mirage is getting a new expansion later this year, two years after the game launched in October 2023. Ubisoft announced a DLC that will add a new story chapter and missions, a new location, and other gameplay improvements to the open world title. The expansion will be available for free to players who own Assassin's Creed Mirage, Ubisoft said. The company is set to release the first expansion for Assassin's Creed Shadows next month.

Assassins' Creed Mirage DLC Announced

Ubisoft has not yet detailed the Assassin's Creed Mirage expansion, but more information should be revealed closer to launch. The free DLC will be set in 9th century AlUla, an ancient Arabian oasis city, Ubisoft said in an announcement on its social channels on Saturday. The setting will mark a new location in Mirage, which is set in 9th century Baghdad.

In addition to the Arabian location, the free expansion will add a new story chapter, quests, and gameplay improvements. These should be detailed at a later date.

Assassin's Creed Mirage players, we have a surprise coming your way later this year!



📖 New story chapter & missions set in 9th century AlUla

🎮 Gameplay improvements for the base game and the new location

🎁 All for free



Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/8CjB3MRvfR — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) August 23, 2025

Ubisoft is also set to launch Claws of Awaji, the first expansion for Assassin's Creed Shadows, next month. The expansion will add over 10 hours of new content, including a new region, a story chapter, weapons and abilities, outfits and legendary gear, and a new enemy faction and bosses. Claws of Awaji will be released on September 14 across PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X.

Assassin's Creed Mirage was released on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X on October 5, 2023. It was later ported to iPhone and iPad in 2024. The game was recently added to Xbox Game Pass.

Mirage follows the story of Basim Ibn Ishaq, a side character from Assassin's Creed Valhalla, and charts his journey from a common street thief in Baghdad to a master assassin. The game breaks from the recent tradition of expansive open-world RPG games in the series to provide a throwback approach of older Assassin's Creed titles.