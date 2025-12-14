Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • Secret Rain Pattern May Have Driven Long Spells of Dry and Wetter Periods Across Horn of Africa: Study

Secret Rain Pattern May Have Driven Long Spells of Dry and Wetter Periods Across Horn of Africa: Study

Study shows rainfall source strongly affects drought risk and crop stability worldwide.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 14 December 2025 11:34 IST
Secret Rain Pattern May Have Driven Long Spells of Dry and Wetter Periods Across Horn of Africa: Study

Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Satellite data reveals how rainfall origin shapes drought and farming outcomes

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Land-based rainfall increases drought risk for crops
  • Midwest and East Africa face highest exposure
  • Forest protection helps stabilize rainfall
Advertisement

Researchers have found a secret rain pattern that potentially could have driven decades-long dry spells and wetter periods across the Horn of Africa over the past century. Crops, new research shows, are less shielded when rain comes from land sources rather than oceans. Land-based rain is usually weaker and less dependable, causing drought stress. Areas like the U.S. Midwest and East Africa are most vulnerable. The findings indicate that protecting forests and better managing land could help stabilize rainfall and protect crop yields in a warming climate.

Study Traces Rainfall Origins, Showing Land-Based Rain Increases Crop Drought Risk

According to a Nature Sustainability report, the University of California, San Diego monitored rainfall to trace exactly where it came from, be it oceans or land surfaces like soil, lakes, and forests. Drawing on nearly 20 years of satellite data, the study determined that when more than one-third of rainfall is from lands elsewhere, crops are at greater risk for drought and have less soil moisture and yield.

Whereas the ocean-sourced moisture tends to result in heavier, more reliable rain over broad areas.
Ocean moisture gets sent over great distances by storms, while rain that originates from the land is local and unpredictable, and can influence crop resilience at a crucial time in their life cycle.

Midwest and East Africa at Risk as Land-Based Rainfall Threatens Crop Yields

The U.S. Midwest was a large hot spot. Despite high productivity, reliance on interior moisture causes drying soils, reduced evaporation, and less rainfall, creating drought cycles threatening crops and global grain supplies.

East Africa is facing drought-stricken pastures and crops, as the expansion of cropland and deforestation deplete natural moisture reserves in a trend that threatens to lead to a long-term decline in food security unless land use practices are improved.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Science, Study
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
JWST Detects Thick Atmosphere on Ultra-Hot Rocky Exoplanet TOI-561 b
Sister Midnight Out on OTT: Know Where to Watch This Radhika Apte-Starrer Online

Related Stories

Secret Rain Pattern May Have Driven Long Spells of Dry and Wetter Periods Across Horn of Africa: Study
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Sister Midnight Streaming Online: Everything You Need to Know
  2. OnePlus 15R Confirmed to Come With 32-Megapixel Selfie Camera
  3. Supernatural Thriller Jatadhara Now Streaming on OTT: All the Details
  4. A 'Wet Lava World' Defies Expectations Around a Distant Star
#Latest Stories
  1. Secret Rain Pattern May Have Driven Long Spells of Dry and Wetter Periods Across Horn of Africa: Study
  2. Sister Midnight Out on OTT: Know Where to Watch This Radhika Apte-Starrer Online
  3. JWST Detects Thick Atmosphere on Ultra-Hot Rocky Exoplanet TOI-561 b
  4. Scientists Observe Solar Neutrinos Altering Matter for the First Time
  5. Uranus and Neptune May Be Rock-Dominated Planets, Study Suggests
  6. Kepler and TESS Discoveries Help Astronomers Confirm Over 6,000 Exoplanets Orbiting Other Stars
  7. Supernatural Thriller Jatadhara Arrives on OTT: Where to Watch Sonakashi Sinha-Starrer Film Online?
  8. OnePlus 15R Confirmed to Come With 32-Megapixel Selfie Camera, 4K Video Recording Support
  9. Rocket Lab Clears Final Tests for New 'Hungry Hippo' Fairing on Neutron Rocket
  10. Apple Rolls Out iOS 26.2 Update for iPhone With Liquid Glass Customisation, Changes to Apple Music, and More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »