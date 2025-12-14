Bridgerton Season 4 is scheduled to follow in the footsteps of other Regency-era romance stories that have captured fans' imaginations everywhere. Following Daphne, Anthony, Colin, and Franchesca's storylines is this season's subject of interest: Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson). After embarking on a journey of heartbreak and self-realisation in past seasons, his character, Benedict, is now ready to embark on a romantic quest, this time with a secretive new ladylove, Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha).

With period drama, masked balls, secrets, and romance aplenty, the new season is guaranteed to be both charming and intriguing.

When and Where to Watch Bridgerton Season 4

Bridgerton Season 4 will be released in two parts. The first part, comprising episodes 1--4, will be available on January 29, while episodes 5--8 will stream on February 26. Viewers will require a subscription to the streaming service to watch the show online.

Trailer and Plot of Bridgerton Season 4

Bridgerton Season 4 showcases Benedict Bridgerton's path to true love and self-discovery, from Julia Quinn's The Offer. When he meets Sophie Baek, a cunning maid at a masquerade, they ignite secrets, mistaken identity, and an enemies-to-lovers romance against the backdrop of Regency-era pressures and Bridgerton family dynamics.

Cast and Crew of Bridgerton Season 4

Bridgerton Season 4 stars Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton and Yerin Ha as Sophie Baek, with Julie Andrews narrating, in addition to supporting cast Victor Alli, Katie Leung, Michelle Mao, and Isabella Wei. Shonda Rhimes is an Executive Producer of Bridgerton. A mix of returning actors with new faces combine to lend a freshness and energy to the Regency backdrop.

Reception of Bridgerton Season 4

The Bridgerton series has always had an IMDb score rating of 7.4/10 now in all seasons. Season 4 is still to come, but expectations are high, since the show has a rich blend of romance, intrigue, and visual opulence.