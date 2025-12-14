Akhanda 2 is a Telugu-language fantasy action thriller film that marks the return of Nandamuri Balakrishna as a divine warrior Aghori. Directed by Boyapati Srinu, the movie has Akhanda pitted against a new occult force with superhuman powers, which raises the bar of good versus evil. With Samyuktha Menon, Harshaali Malhotra, and Kabir Duhan Singh featuring in this sequel as well, the promise is of jaw-dropping action that's packed with drama, scale, and impressively done shots right from frame one till the very end.

When and Where to Watch Akhanda 2

Akhanda 2 premiered in theatres on December 12, 2025 in 3D and 2D formats. According to reports, Netflix has bagged the streaming rights to the film, and it will arrive on OTT on January 9, 2026, following a four week theatre-to-OTT window.

Trailer and Plot of Akhanda 2

The trailer of Akhanda 2 is a mythological extravaganza with Akhanda pitted against Aadhi Pinisetty's mythical baddie, and the fantasy-traditional-mythological-action blend promises heroism, magic sorcery, grandeur of visuals, and high-octane clashes.

Cast and Crew of Akhanda 2

The Telugu fantasy action thriller Akhanda 2: Thaandavam is written and directed by Boyapati Srinu. The powerful ensemble cast is led by Nandamuri Balakrishna, who is joined by Samyuktha Menon, Kabir Duhan Singh, and Aadhi Pinisetty. The film also stars Harshaali Malhotra who marks her Telugu debut.

Reception of Akhanda 2

Early audience responses of Akhanda 2 are mixed, with a lean positive among fans of the franchise. The IMDb rating of this movie is 5.8/10.

