Vodafone Idea Launches Cloud Play, a Cloud Gaming Service for iOS and Android

Classic titles like Cut the Rope, Subway Surfers and Jetpack Joyride will be available, too.

Written by Manas Mitul, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 April 2024 18:51 IST
Photo Credit: Gameloft

Asphalt 9 will be available on Vi Cloud Play

Highlights
  • Cloud Play can be accessed via the Vi app or website
  • Monthly subscription starts at Rs. 100
  • More games will be added to the service in the coming weeks
Vodafone Idea has launched Cloud Play, a cloud gaming service for mobile platforms, promising premium mobile games like Asphalt 9, Modern Combat 5, Shadow Fight, and more. The service, introduced in partnership with Paris-based cloud gaming firm CareGame, will be subscription based, with prices starting at Rs. 100 per month. Cloud Play will be available on both iOS and Android devices and can be accessed via the Vi app or website.

Cloud Play service will offer triple-A mobile games across action, adventure, arcade, racing, sports and strategy genres, Vi said in a press release. The telecom operator confirmed that its launch catalogue will include titles like Asphalt 9, Modern Combat 5, Shadow Fight, Storm Blades, Riptide, Beach Buggy Racing, and Gravity Rider. Classic titles like Cut the Rope, Subway Surfers, and Jetpack Joyride will be available, too.

More games will be added to the service in the coming weeks, the company said. Cloud Play subscription starts at Rs. 100 per month, or Rs. 104 recharge for pre-paid users. Cloud Play, however, will be free to try out initially. Vi confirmed a “Try n Buy” model for the service, which will be accessible at no cost for the free trial period. While the telecom operator did not specify the duration of the trial period, users will eventually have to subscribe to play the games.

Cloud Play works like any other cloud-based games subscription model such as Xbox Cloud Gaming, Nvidia's GeForce Now, and JioGamesCloud. Once subscribed, users can access the library of games directly without the need to download the titles. Cloud gaming does, however, require a fast and stable internet connection. With cloud gaming, one would not need a high-end device to run graphically intensive games.

“Cloud Play will enable all gamers in India to enjoy true AAA mobile gaming without having to invest in a new mobile phone or a gamepad, thanks to the combination of CareGame technology, iconic mobile titles from our publishing partners, and Vi networks,” Philippe Wang, Co-founder and CEO of CareGame, said on the launch of the service.

Cloud Play can be accessed via both Vi Web and app platforms.

Reliance Jio, too, offers its own cloud gaming service, JioGamesCloud, in India. While Vi's new service caters to mobile gamers, Jio's cloud gaming service also offers PC games. The service is currently available to users in beta. JioGamesCloud offers PC games like Kingdom Come Deliverance, Lords of the Fallen, Blasmephous and more.

5G is now available both on Android and iPhone in India. But is it any good? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
