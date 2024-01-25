Technology News

Vi Max Postpaid users on select plans, including Rs. 501, Rs. 701, and REDX Plan Rs. 1101 can avail of Swiggy One membership.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 25 January 2024 12:14 IST
Photo Credit: Vi

Subscribers of Swiggy One can avail unlimited free deliveries on orders above Rs. 199 on Instamart

  • Swiggy One offers free unlimited deliveries and discounts across services
  • The postpaid plans come with free access to Vi Mobies and TV app
  • These plans offer unlimited voice calls
Vi (Vodafone Idea) has updated its Vi Max Postpaid plans with new benefits in India. The telecom major has added the Swiggy One membership at no extra cost for Vi Max Individual and Vi Max Family Postpaid users. With this offer, VI users can avail of unlimited free deliveries of food orders above Rs. 149 and groceries above Rs. 199 through Swiggy. There will be additional discounts on its restaurant partners as well. Vi customers with postpaid plans above Rs. 501 can avail of Swiggy One membership.

Vi Max Postpaid users with Rs. 501, Rs. 701 as well as REDX plan Rs. 1,101 and Vi Max Family plans that cost Rs. 1,001 and Rs. 1,151 can access the Swiggy One membership at no extra cost. All these plans offer unlimited voice calls, roaming offers, and 3,000 SMS messages.

The Swiggy One membership offers free unlimited deliveries and discounts across various Swiggy services. The plan currently costs Rs. 599 for three months. It provides unlimited free deliveries on food orders above Rs. 149 with up to 30 percent additional discount on over 30,000 restaurants.

Subscribers of Swiggy One can avail unlimited free deliveries on orders above Rs. 199 on Instamart. The subscription also offers a maximum 40 percent discount on Dineout and users will get two extra coupons worth Rs. 150 per month. Additionally, there will be 10 percent off on all Swiggy Genie delivery fees.

Apart from Swiggy One, the Vi Max Postpaid individual and Family plan provides access to multiple streaming platforms including Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV, and SunNXT. They will also get EaseMyTrip, Norton 360 Mobile Security, and EazyDiner services. Customers can avail of any two of the aforementioned subscriptions with a single postpaid recharge plan. The postpaid plans come with free access to Vi Mobies and TV app, Hungama Music in the Vi app and Vi Games.

Further reading: Vi, Vodafone Idea, Vi Recharge Plans, Vi Postpaid Plans, Vi Max Postpaid Plans, Swiggy One, Swiggy
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
