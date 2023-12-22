WhosNext2023
Vi Launches Rs. 3,199 Annual Prepaid Plan With Amazon Prime Video Mobile Subscription

Vi's new data pack provides unlimited free data between 12:00am and 6am.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 22 December 2023 15:01 IST
Vi Launches Rs. 3,199 Annual Prepaid Plan With Amazon Prime Video Mobile Subscription

Vi's Rs. 3,199 annual recharge plan offers access to a total of 730GB of data

  • The plan offers 2GB of data per day
  • The plan offers weekend data rollover feature
  • Vi's rivals Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel offer similar plans
Vi — the telecom network formerly known as Vodafone Idea — on Friday announced the launch of its Rs. 3,199 annual prepaid recharge plan that comes with a yearly subscription to Amazon Prime Video for prepaid users. It allows Vi prepaid subscribers to stream their favourite shows on the OTT platform without any additional subscription charges. The new pack include benefits including unlimited voice calling as well as 2GB daily data usage with 365 days validity. The recharge plan offers 100 SMS messages per day. The telco's rivals in the space, Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, also offer similar annual prepaid recharge plans.

As per Vi's website, the new Rs. 3,199 annual recharge plan offers access to a total of 730GB of data along with one year of Amazon Prime Video Mobile. The plan is valid for 365 days and it offers unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS messages on a daily basis. The plan offers 2GB of data per day, according to the telecom operator.

The new plan also provides unlimited free data between 12:00am and 6am. With the weekend data rollover feature, prepaid customers can carry forward their unused data during the week to weekends.

Vi also offers Vi Movies and TV subscriptions with the latest recharge plan that is claimed to bring access to over 5,000 movies and shows with over 200 TV channels including Aaj Tak, ABP, Discovery and more.

Vi's rivals Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel offer similar annual prepaid plans with OTT subscriptions. Jio's annual recharge plan costs Rs. 4,498 and it offers access to multiple streaming platforms including Prime Video Mobile, Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLiv and Zee5. Airtel has a year plan priced at Rs. 3,359 bundled with a free one-year subscription to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile and Wynk Music.

