JioGamesCloud is now available for beta early access to everyone. Announced three years ago at a Reliance AGM event, the Indian cloud gaming service attempts to bring high-quality titles to its platform, including the likes of Saints Row IV, Kingdom Come Deliverance, and more. Though to be fair, most of its lineup is unheard of mobile titles. Interested users can sign up for the JioGamesCloud beta programme and test out games from its catalogue, across the JioGames Android app, their web browsers, and the JioFiber set-top box. Games are available to play instantly without the requirement for any downloads, installations, or updates.

Just like every other cloud gaming service, load times and performance are entirely dependent on your internet connection. Gadgets 360 tested it out on an Android phone, a Windows laptop, and a MacBook Air — and it ran fairly smooth at 16mbps with full-HD 1080p graphics. JioGamesCloud is currently available for free, even those with an Airtel or Vi phone number, we have discovered. Though later on, we would expect it to be locked behind a subscription. It might function on a recurring monthly subscription akin to Xbox Game Pass, which comes packaged with Cloud Gaming albeit not in India. Back in 2020, Reliance Jio confirmed that it was working with Microsoft to bring its Project xCloud gaming service to India, though it's been mute on the matter ever since.

JioGamesCloud controller support

On an Android device, JioGamesCloud functions similarly to most phone-based titles, featuring on-screen controls that can be expanded via a Bluetooth controller. Meanwhile, the desktop version of JioGamesCloud relies on a keyboard-mouse setup, with additional support for controllers. Gadgets 360 tested both the PS5's DualSense and the Xbox Wireless Controller shipped with an Xbox Series X. Both worked — though the D-pad didn't function on either, and the DualSense's controls setup was unusual and couldn't be changed. The JioGamesCloud FAQ section on the official website notes that you “would need a gaming controller (Bluetooth or Wired) connected to your Set-Top-Box [and the JioGamesNow app to play on your television].”

How to play games on JioGamesCloud

Logging into the platform requires a phone number, and there's no need for it to be a Jio SIM card, as we noted before. Hardware specifications are limited as well, simply demanding a “stable internet connection,” though it does recommend running titles on Google Chrome for the “best gaming experience.”

Games on Android would run on a 5G connection or Wi-Fi, with support running on devices ranging between versions Android 5.0 to Android 12.0. On mobile, JioGamesCloud is included as a new tab on the JioGames app, listing its limited library, sorted by genres. My brief playtime with Kingdom Come Deliverance and Saints Row IV on Android was plagued with screen freezes and crashes when a new animation loaded in. Games seem to be running at the lowest possible settings — as expected — and were riddled with hindrances such as screen flickers and sound cutting out. However, this only seems to be the case with heavier AAA titles, as I found less intensive games such as Ben 10 running buttery smooth. It's also worth noting that JioGamesCloud is currently in beta.

On PC, however, performance was far better, though not considerably. On Saints Row IV, I encountered some input delays and a mild stutter that became super noticeable when moving the camera around. The game was evidently running on the lowest possible settings — and the graphics settings are inaccessible on both Android and PC, prohibiting you from tinkering with the presets to get the best possible framerate. Kingdom Come Deliverance, on the other hand, combats the lag issue by incorporating motion blur, which was quite nauseating for my liking. Would've been great if I could reduce it just a tiny bit.

JioGamesCloud to bring Nvidia GeForce Now

For now, the games library on JioGamesCloud is quite limited, though it plans to “keep on enriching” over time. Reliance has also apparently tied up with Nvidia to bring GeForce Now via JioGamesCloud, as confirmed by a support team member in the official Discord channel. The claim is strengthened by a leaked screenshot from the set-top box version, which features a GeForce tab that lists titles such as Watch Dogs 2, Destiny 2, and Trackmania.

JioGamesCloud games library

As of now, there aren't many AAA or known options, save for the few listed below:

JioGamesPlay is now available free in early access on a desktop browser, the JioGames Android app, and the JioFiber set-top box. It's expected to be a subscription-based offering once it leaves beta testing. Though there's no word on a full-scale launch, a Discord support team member hinted that it might happen in January 2023.

